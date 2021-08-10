Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley Receives Renovation

AVON, Colorado—The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley had a $1.5 million refresh of its lobby, front desk, and outdoor spaces, including new terrace furniture and fitness equipment.

With a three-story glass wall highlighting the resort’s view of Beaver Creek Mountain, the refreshed Westin Riverfront lobby offers a comfortable, modern design featuring seating areas with rockers along with multiple communal gathering tables. A lighter, neutral color palette mixes wood tones and grays with pops of burnt orange and rich green.

Designed and executed by Denver’s Semple Brown Design, the library portion of the lobby features built-in banquette seating, a shuffleboard table, and couches facing a stone fireplace.

Advertisement

Behind the front desk, a new art piece curated by Vail’s Sarah Carr Interior Design was installed. Created by Maryland’s McFadden Art Glass, the glass sculpture represents pebbles from the Eagle River that runs alongside The Westin Riverfront.

The Westin Riverfront’s lobby terrace and deck have new outdoor lounge and dining furniture, with the addition of several shade structures and lighting to compliment the fire pits.

The Westin Riverfront’s Athletic Club is also creating a new outdoor gym featuring a Technogym tower for strength training exercises, along with weights, mats, and cardio equipment. With more than 50 group exercise classes offered weekly, the resort has a robust schedule of outdoor fitness classes this summer.

“We are very excited to welcome guests back to the Vail Valley this summer with our lighter and brighter lobby, refreshed front desk, and new terrace furniture,” said Westin Riverfront General Manager Kristen Pryor. “This past year has really helped us to focus on finding creative new ways to activate our amazing outdoor spaces on a more year-round basis.”

Owned and managed by Colorado’s East West Hospitality, the Silver LEED-certified Westin Riverfront offers 230 guest residences, each featuring a kitchen, five-piece bathroom, gas fireplace, and Westin Heavenly Bed. Amenities include Spa Anjali and a year-round outdoor pool with three infinity hot tubs. The resort is home to Maya, a modern Mexican kitchen created by Chef Richard Sandoval, which pours a collection of more than 150 tequilas.

Last winter, the Westin Riverfront launched the new Riverfront Market, which offers to-go meals and snacks along with a selection of retail items. The resort also offers the Laps Pool Bar, a Starbucks, and the Lookout Lobby Bar, which serves a selection of craft cocktails and Colorado microbrews with seasonal live music.

Located in Colorado’s Vail Valley, The Westin Riverfront features more than 7,500 total square feet of banquet and meeting space, including the 4,000 square foot Riverside Ballroom with floor-to-ceiling windows highlighting Beaver Creek Mountain views, plus a wedding lawn and a 2,000 square foot outdoor banquet terrace. Skiers and snowboarders can access Beaver Creek Mountain via the Riverfront Express Gondola during the winter months and access to hiking, biking, fly fishing, golf, and more during the spring, summer, and fall.