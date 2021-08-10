AHLA Releases Statement on Passage of Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

By
LODGING Staff
-
Washington State Capital Building

WASHINGTON— American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) President and CEO Chip Rogers released the below statement following Senate passage of a bipartisan infrastructure package.

“Hotel employees and small businesses depend on reliable and modern infrastructure. It enables travel, facilitates commerce, and increases America’s competitiveness. The investments in this package will help create better experiences for those traveling to and from hotels across our nation, but we are concerned with certain offsets that could negatively impact important programs like the Employee Retention Tax Credit. We look forward to working with the House of Representatives to advance this legislation in a way that leaves intact programs designed to help hoteliers struggling through the pandemic.”

LODGING Staff

