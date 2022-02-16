Westgate Resorts Launches the World of Westgate Loyalty Program

ORLANDO—Westgate Resorts announced the launch of its first-ever loyalty program, the World of Westgate. The World of Westgate program offers benefits to both timeshare owners and guests and builds upon Westgate’s reputation. Five tiers of loyalty within the program include benefits, experiences, and privileges for owners and guests.

All guests can enroll for free in the program and gain based on their tier level. Westgate owners are eligible for the higher tiers of the World of Westgate Loyalty Program. Benefits vary by tier and include on-property food and beverage and spa service discounts of up to 25 percent, as well as a complimentary annual resort credit for loyalty members. Other benefits include discounted and complimentary resort and destination fees and waterpark admission, discounts on additional travel with Westgate of up to 40 percent off when booking directly, WiFi, priority phone support, and a Westgate Cruise & Travel membership. Elite members at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino can get privileges including airport car service pick-up and drop-off, concierge lounge access, and an annual Westgate Las Vegas Resort Executive Meet & Greet event.

With no cost to join and no points structure, Westgate’s loyalty program is focused on providing benefits. The Westgate Resorts Mobile App is the center of the Westgate experience and can be used to redeem and use benefits. The Westgate Mobile App uses notifications and QR codes.