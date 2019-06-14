ATLANTA—W Hotels Worldwide has made major upgrades to each of the city’s three W hotels: W Atlanta-Midtown, W Atlanta-Buckhead, and W Atlanta-Downtown. The hotels’ design partners and the brand’s own design team updated 750 total guestrooms, multiple bars and restaurants, and more than 50,000 square feet of meeting space. These are the first of several renovations expected to be completed at W Hotels across North America, as hotel owners are poised to invest more than $200 million on renovations showcasing the next generation of W design.

“Atlanta is exploding with culture, creativity, and more visitors than ever before,” said Anthony Ingham, global brand leader, W Hotels Worldwide. “From Superbowl LIII to the Peach Drop, Atlanta has solidified its place as a must-go destination for both domestic and international travelers. From its music and culture to its cuisine and architecture, it’s a city that is so diverse and unique we are able to have three distinct hotels within its parameters. We are excited to showcase our bold design with stunning new rooms, restaurants, and upgrades to the hot spots our guests love.”

W Atlanta–Midtown

As the first W hotel to open in Atlanta in 2009, the 466-room renovation at W Atlanta–Midtown is the first major revamp of the hotel in a decade. As one of the largest W locations in the world, this project marks one of the brand’s biggest single-hotel renovation projects in its 20-year history. The renovation—which just made its debut earlier this month—sits alongside new culinary, retail, and entertainment concepts coming to Colony Square, which is connected to the hotel.

Inspired by one of Atlanta’s nicknames—the city in the woods—W Atlanta–Midtown now sports a floral motif with a mod twist across its public spaces that includes the lobby/bar, check-in desk, and patio. The open flow of the renovated spaces expands the hotel’s indoor and outdoor seating.

The guestrooms (including 33 specialty suites) include murals by Imaggo Production that are a nod to Atlanta’s music and entertainment scene.

W Atlanta – Buckhead

W Atlanta-Buckhead unveiled its renovation in February in partnership with the brand’s design team, Atlanta’s C+TC Studio, which is designing the guestrooms and rooftop bar, and interior designer STUDIO 11, the visionaries behind the lobby/bar.

Celebrating the city’s passions for fashion, design, art and culture, the new design incorporates splashy artwork from local artists throughout the hotel, including guestroom art by Lela Brunet, WET Deck (pool deck) mural by Greg Mike, and lobby/bar and rooftop bar (Whiskey Blue) murals by Chris Veal.

The full-scale renovation added a welcome area, open layout, and café-style seating (complete with DJ booth by night) to the lobby/bar area. A custom mural installation by artist Chris Veal is designed to be Insta-worthy and photos taken in front of it are linked to the hotel’s Instagram account and displayed on the adjacent Polaroid-style screen to make guests and visitors a part of the art in real time.

Local Motives Debuts at W Atlanta–Downtown

In a mash up of art, history, and culture, Local Motives, the new restaurant at W Atlanta-Downtown combines Atlanta’s BeltLine Project with street art and bold flavors. Local artist and Georgia native Eric Randall collaborated with Puccini Group’s designers to ground the project in a sense of place. Randall was tasked with designing and painting large-scale graphics, including the 69’3” x 9’6” mural which spans six walls. The restaurant includes a bar, dining area, café with workspace, and private dining room with an entrance inspired by Marta train doors. Each area is crafted with stone and concrete, reflecting the neighborhood’s industrialization, juxtaposed with pink pastels and vibrant blue hues.