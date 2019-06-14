Be Brave, Seek Opportunities: Four Tips for Women in Hospitality

2 Seek opportunities to both teach and learn.

“I’m a big believer in education and arming yourself with knowledge. Becoming knowledgeable or an expert in a particular area really increases your value and opportunities. What’s more, where you have a strong competency, share those insights to help inform others and make them more successful. You will earn their respect and they will seek out your counsel. My superstar female colleagues challenge me daily and make me smarter. I’m not only teaching them, but I’m also learning from them.”