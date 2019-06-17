HotStats: Dallas Hotels Increase GOPPAR in April

Dallas hotels provided a bright spot in a generally sour month of performance across the United States in April, recording a 1.1 percent increase in GOPPAR to $88.14, according to the latest data tracking full-service hotels from HotStats.

This was the city’s third consecutive month of GOPPAR growth and came despite a 1 percent decline in RevPAR. A 1.4 percentage-point decrease in room occupancy primarily contributed to that drop in RevPAR.

Profits grew for hotels in Dallas even against a 7 percent increase in payroll levels on a per-available-room basis to $59.62.

Profit & Loss Key Performance Indicators – Dallas

April 2019 vs. April 2018

RevPAR: -1.0% to $130.76

TRevPAR: +3.5% to $207.80

Payroll: +7.0% to $59.62

GOPPAR: +1.1% to $88.14

