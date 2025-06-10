Hyatt Regency Austin Announces Property-Wide Renovation

AUSTIN, Texas—Hyatt Regency Austin announced that the property will be undergoing a full-hotel renovation, with completion expected in September 2025. The hotel remains open during the refresh, with the reimagined spaces reopening in phases.

The renovation includes a redesign of the hotel’s 448 guestrooms and suites, corridors, meeting facilities, and public spaces throughout the property. The refresh will also include the addition of two guestrooms, with one being a suite with a balcony displaying views of Lady Bird Lake and the Austin skyline. A rebrand of dining venues will introduce a new signature restaurant, Ripple & Roots, containing a lounge with an indoor-outdoor bar experience and a patio on Lady Bird Lake, and the new Juniper Breeze Market. At the beginning of the process, Hyatt Regency Austin reopened a newly remodeled outdoor pool and cabanas, which will remain accessible throughout the renovation.

“Hyatt Regency Austin’s prime downtown location has always made it the perfect gathering spot for guests, whether they’re here for business, leisure, or a special event. As Austin continues to evolve and expand, we are excited to transform alongside our spirited home city, elevating guests’ experiences with redesigned rooms, exciting new dining options, and reimagined event spaces. This robust renovation reinforces that we are one of the premier destinations in Austin, offering guests an exceptional blend of serene atmosphere, versatile services, and thoughtful hospitality—all paired with access to the city’s vibrant lifestyle,” said Jeff Donahoe, general manager of Hyatt Regency Austin.

Lobby and Corridors

The updated lobby will welcome guests with new reception pods, set against an installation that contrasts Austin’s landscapes with the silhouettes of its urban skyline. The design includes perforated powder-coated bronze metal, and the visual display, backlit with a light-changing LED, will highlight the blend of the city and the natural surroundings represented throughout the hotel. Expanded seating will allow guests to relax in the lobby.

The redesign of the guestroom corridors will offer connectivity to each other and the public spaces below, with each door entrance linked by line drawings and connected through carpeting with contrasting geometric patterns. Panels showcasing Austin’s natural world and musical identity will line the walls.

Accommodations

Hyatt Regency Austin will debut transformed rooms that reflect the city’s artistic vibes and natural elements through modern design. The refreshed design highluights an aesthetic defined by warm beige neutrals and organic textures, with with dark patina metals and warm-toned quartz. Each guest room will include a new lighting scheme. New headboard walls will provide the same layered composition as the corridor panels.

Guests will find a dedicated lounge space in the king and double queen rooms, complete with a chaise with table for flexible use, in addition to the existing desks. A new luggage bench, desk chair, and table lamp will illuminate the space.

Restaurants and Market

Adjacent to the reception area, the Ripple & Roots restaurant will bring a new dining experience to Hyatt Regency Austin, inspired by centuries of Texas culinary traditions. With influences from Native American, Old South, Latin, and Asian cuisines, the menu will utilize locally sourced ingredients that represent a blend of flavors. The restaurant’ is designed to create an elevated yet comfortable atmosphere,’s design includes high ceilings and sculptural banquettes, while strategic lighting will transition the space from sunlit daytime meals to evening dining. The layout will provide a setting for both quiet dinners and dynamic gatherings, with a private dining room named Waterloo—paying homage to Austin’s original name — between the restaurant and the lounge.

Connected to the lounge area through a new indoor-outdoor bar experience via retractable glass wall, the Patio will provide an all-day experience framed by a panoramic lakefront setting and views of the Austin skyline. The space will serve as a social hub, blending the outdoor environs with contemporary style. Greenery and trees surround the patio, which offers ample seating for a lively afternoon with friends, family, or colleagues.

Juniper Breeze Market will offer meals, snacks, or beverages—including specialty coffee drinks—prepared by the hotel’s culinary team, along with a selection of products from local small businesses, for guests and locals alike. The new market’s design will highlight the spirit of Austin while incorporating nods to the city’s history.

Pools and Cabanas

At the beginning of the renovation, Hyatt Regency Austin introduced newly designed private cabanas to the outdoor pool area, which are available for both guests and locals. Accommodating groups of up to six people, those who book the cabanas can upgrade their social and lounge experiences with Ripple & Roots patio service, in addition to top-tier amenities.

Meetings and Events

With its central location in downtown Austin and more than 45,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, the transformed Hyatt Regency Austin will be equipped to host various events. The hotel’s newly renovated venues, including the Zilker, Texas, and Foothills Ballrooms, will provide a wide range of choices for event planners. A covered outdoor reception area, the Zilker Terrace, extends off the Zilker Skywalk. Offering a selection of food and beverage experiences, the spaces are equipped with modern amenities and bespoke support services.