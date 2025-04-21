Sun and Sophistication

Based in Miami, Florida, Lang & Schwander is a boutique hotel interior design firm that specializes in FF&E (furniture, fixtures, and equipment). In conducting the recent renovation of the Hyatt Centric South Beach, Lang & Schwander had to accommodate many elements of the existing interior and achieve the new look primarily with FF&E, much of which the firm itself manufactured. The redesign aimed to represent Florida’s sunny climate, the upscale, cosmopolitan Hyatt Centric brand, and nearby Lincoln Road, a high-end shopping and dining area.

Stylistically, the South Beach area recalls Art Deco for many travelers, but Lincoln Road’s architectural style is “very different, and the client did not want to have the very traditional Art Deco style,” explained Lauren Gerchakov, design director, Lang & Schwander. “They wanted something that felt a little bit more modern and fresher, but also sophisticated and ‘adult.’ For that reason, we chose a more sober color palette, with deep wood tones and brass. For example, the bar was an existing element that we reclad with brass.”

The lobby bar’s various brass fixtures and accents were also intended to create a glowing, warm ambiance that evokes the Sunshine State. In addition, the blacks, greys, and whites in the space suggest the color scheme of the crosswalks of Lincoln Road. “With the phased reopening approach that they’ve taken, we got to see the guests interact with the space in a really beautiful way,” said Gerchakov, who lives near the hotel, as do several of her team members. “This hotel has a lot of international travelers [who] tend to want a product that’s a little bit more upscale and sophisticated. And a lot those guests have said, ‘Hey, we love the new design. We really feel like it works for the space. That’s been really satisfying to hear.”

Sun-Like Lamps

The various globe-shaped light fixtures that cast a warm glow are “a nod to the sun,” said Gerchakov. “We wanted to bring the sun from Miami inside.” All the new lighting elements in the space were sourced from Chicago, Illinois-based Lightology.

New Flooring Inset

Instead of replacing the entire floor in the lobby bar, Lang & Schwander created a larger flooring inset of white hexagonal tile that combined with the original grey tile to add visual interest. This choice is an example of how the design firm kept costs down for the client.

Bar Remodeling

Another value engineering measure was to keep the original bar and the marble tile on its outward face while refinishing its wooden front and add a brass accent. “Selecting which elements to demolish and replace and which ones to keep was a big part of the project,” said Gerchakov.

Reflective Relief Pattern

The existing ceiling had a relief pattern that “we felt was a bit of an opportunity, because the pop-ups didn’t really have the dramatic effect that we wanted them to have,” she explained. “So, we coated the figures in a nice wooden wall covering, and then we refreshed the light fixtures that were included in there. The pop-ups aren’t brass actually; they’re just white. But because the rest of the space feels so warm, it ended up casting a golden glow.”