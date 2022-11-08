Vision Hospitality Group Acquires and Plans Rebrand for Celebration Hotel

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee—Chattanooga-based Vision Hospitality Group, Inc., announced the acquisition of the Bohemian Hotel Celebration, an Autograph Collection Hotel, in Celebration, Florida. The 115-room hotel marks Vision’s entrance into the Florida market. Vision will rebrand the hotel as the Celebration Hotel, transforming the property into a more modern hotel

“Vision has been looking for the right opportunity to enter the Florida market for years, and the Celebration Hotel possesses everything we were looking for in an asset,” said Mitch Patel, Vision Hospitality Group president and CEO. “With all our lifestyle properties we strive to be the living room of the neighborhood. The property’s location within the vibrant community of Celebration aligns well with this strategy, and we look forward to gaining input from the community throughout our transformation.”

The Celebration Hotel has amenities as well as a restaurant, the Lakeside Bar + Grill, which serves brunch and dinner daily. The hotel offers an outdoor pool, access to walking and biking trails, and a lakeside view. The property also has 4,835 square feet of meeting space spread across eight rooms and a patio.

The hotel is located close to Orlando’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, ESPN Wide World of Sports, Sea World, and more. The Orlando market also has corporate and group demand drivers.

The hotel will retain its affiliation with the Marriott family of brands and will rejoin Marriott’s Autograph Collection after the transition. Marriott Bonvoy members will continue to receive member benefits.