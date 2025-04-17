FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida—Embassy Suites by Hilton Fort Lauderdale 17th Street has completed a multimillion-dollar renovation, unveiling transformed public spaces, redesigned guestrooms, a rebranded dining experience, and more. The property is located in the heart of Downtown Fort Lauderdale. The 361 all-suite hotel is also a convenient option for corporate travelers due to its close proximity to Broward County Convention Center.

“Throughout this transformation, our goal was to create an oasis in the heart of Downtown Fort Lauderdale, where visitors can experience the tranquility of a tropical retreat without sacrificing the convenience of a city-center setting,” said Jorge Madrigal, general manager of Embassy Suites by Hilton Fort Lauderdale 17th Street. “With a prime location and direct access to all that the Greater Fort Lauderdale area has to offer, our hotel provides guests with a welcoming atmosphere and true immersion into paradise.”

Upon entry, guests will be greeted by an atrium adorned with natural materials, neutral colors with bold accents, and intricate patterns. The hotel’s lobby has been reimagined with contemporary décor, furniture, and lighting fixtures. The renovation also includes mosaics and bespoke furniture pieces. These updates extend throughout the hotel’s hallways, public spaces, and onto its outdoor pool deck, which has been redesigned to create a more open environment. The hotel’s fitness center has also been upgraded, and it now includes new equipment and new flooring.

Already known for its accommodations, with a private bedroom and separate living room in every suite, the hotel’s 361 two-room suites have been further enhanced, as they now feature a pairing of light accents with dark wood furnishings, complemented by tropical notes of green, blue, and orange. New lighting fixtures, bold accent pieces, curated décor, and updated carpeting with an energetic pattern create a warm environment.

In addition to its public spaces and guestrooms, the hotel’s dining destination has been rebranded as TASTE. A full-service dining outlet and bar for both hotel guests and locals, TASTE mirrors the look and feel of the property’s public spaces and guestrooms, incorporating a neutral color palette accompanied by hints of green to bring the outdoors in. The restaurant offers a selection of South Florida favorites from land and sea, with a menu catering to every palate. Shareable snacks and stone-baked pizzas are available, as are handhelds and entrees. Anticipated highlights include coconut shrimp served alongside tater tots and coleslaw, a Key Largo-inspired fish sandwich with mahi-mahi, coleslaw, and tartar sauce on a soft roll, and a 12-ounce seared ribeye steak with waffle fries and truffle aioli. Crafted signature cocktails include a Chocolate Espresso Martini with vodka, Baileys Irish Cream, Kahlúa, creme de cacao, and espresso, and a Green Tea Surprise, with Jameson Irish whiskey, peach schnapps, and sour mix.

The hotel’s event spaces and ballrooms have also undergone significant upgrades, including brand-new carpeting throughout all meeting spaces, updated lighting, and décor. Additionally, digital reader boards have been installed in all function rooms.