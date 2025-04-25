W Austin Hotel Offers Largest Suite in the City After Renovation

AUSTIN, Texas—W Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 hotel brands, and Opry Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc., recently revealed a multi-million-dollar renovation of W Austin. The hotel now offers travelers and visitors alike the chance to stay in Austin’s largest suite (Penthouse I).

Four of the 32 premium suites provide two bedrooms and bathrooms in addition to the separate living rooms, including Penthouse I, the largest suite (1,798 sq ft) in Austin. This luxury suite offers panoramic views of Lady Bird Lake and the Austin skyline, a marble-clad bathroom with a soaking tub, a Miele espresso machine, and a separate service entrance. Its sister suite, Penthouse II, offers a similar view of the lake and the South Congress bridge. It has two bedrooms and bathrooms, a living/sitting area, a dining area, a separate dining room with a bar and barstools, and a separate living room. Luxury amenities are offered in all suites, including nightly turndown service with pillow spray and mints, Frette robes and slippers, and upgraded bath amenities.

The 16th floor suites, including Penthouse I and II, include personalized concierge service, Dyson air blades, record players, and views from the top floor of the hotel. These luxury suites also have a color palette of purples and blues, pulling inspiration from Austin’s sunsets, which gave the city the moniker, “Violet Crown.”

Throughout W Austin’s suites, guests will find exclusive artworks from artists across Texas and beyond. Austin-based artist Ysabel Lemay has her hypercollage panoramas hanging in select suites. These floral-forward artworks are digital compositions created by combining hundreds of images from Lemay’s photography. Additional art, including print “Aura 1” and “Aura 2” by artist Zach Lieberman and a mixed media hanging mirror, “Mirage Mirror 1,” by Anne Nowak, are also included in the suites.

W Austin serves as a gateway to an authentic Austin experience. Located next to the iconic Austin City Limits Live venue in the 2nd Street District and just two blocks from Lady Bird Lake hike and bike trails, W Austin provides access to the city’s spirited culture.