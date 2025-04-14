PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania—Sheraton Philadelphia University City Hotel, situated within the city’s academic and cultural landscape, announced the start of a $60+ million renovation slated for completion in 2025.

Designed by Gensler, the hotel’s renovation will include the revitalization of guest rooms, which will have new textiles, accents, and state-of-the-art upgrades, while the hotel’s public spaces — including the lobby, porte cochère, corridors, and Club Lounge— will undergo a complete transformation. Additional enhancements include a remodeled 24/7 fitness center and a new outdoor deck for lounging, exercise, games, and events. Dining will be elevated by the &More café, a signature Sheraton offering that serves morning and evening delights for travelers and locals alike.

“We know the importance of providing exceptional experiences, and this renovation is a testament to our commitment to the hotel’s guests,” said Michael Bennett, general manager for Sheraton Philadelphia University City Hotel, which is owned by the University of Pennsylvania and operated by Davidson Hotels. “The community-focused updates will offer a sophisticated escape, blending timeless elegance with modern amenities.”

The hotel’s campus proximity will be felt throughout the design elements and aesthetics, a blend of traditional and contemporary styles. The lobby will be updated into a library with communal seating. New resources include full-service meeting pods with A/V capability. Renovated guest rooms will include top-to-bottom refinements, complete with contemporary furniture and the amenities desired by today’s travelers. A multi-use outdoor terrace will serve as a hub for curated pop-up events, outdoor fitness activities, and relaxation.

The renovation, funded by the University, represents an investment in the local fabric of West Philadelphia, supporting the area’s tourism and hospitality industry and enhancing an amenity for the many guests who visit Penn’s campus, the surrounding area, and the city at large.