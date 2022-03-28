Virdee Partners With Mews and Becomes Available on Mews Marketplace

AUSTIN, Texas—Virdee announced a partnership with Mews. Virdee is now available as a partner in the Mews Marketplace.

The Virdee Virtual Reception provides a contactless check-in experience, enabling hotel guests to check-in either via mobile device or kiosk, receive a digital or physical key, and head straight to their room without ever visiting the front desk.

Similarly, Mews is designed to automate all operations for hoteliers and their guests. From the booking engine to check-out, front desk to revenue management, the process is more connected. And with the integrated Mews Payments ecosystem, every transaction is secure.

The partnership further helps hoteliers manage their properties and the guest experience through user-friendly and now contactless technology. Tasks can be completed from the palm of the hand via Virdee’s mobile platform—especially amid today’s labor shortage and scarce resources. Currently, six properties using both Virdee and Mews have eliminated their front desks entirely, and all check-ins and check-outs are handled via digital tools.

“A partnership with Mews is a natural fit for the two technologies—and one that will drive business forward for our hotel partners,” said Virdee Co-Founder Nadav Cornberg. “We look forward to providing hotel operators with solutions for seamless interactions that will only work to enhance the guest experience, which is critical today as the industry faces a sea change spurred by the pandemic.”

“Virdee and Mews are aligned in their efforts to create a more seamless and user-friendly hospitality operations platform,” said Richard Valtr, Mews founder and CEO. “We are thrilled to partner with Virdee to further enhance our offerings and forward our mission to make hoteliers’ properties remarkable with an ecosystem of hospitality solutions that maximize revenue and enhance the guest experience.”