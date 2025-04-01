Industry NewsAHLA: Technology Can Assist With Attracting and Retaining Hotel Workforce
AHLAIndustry News

AHLA: Technology Can Assist With Attracting and Retaining Hotel Workforce

By LODGING Staff

WASHINGTON—As hotels continue to climb towards pre-pandemic staffing levels, they are also leveraging new tools and technologies to grow and retain their workforces and meet the rising expectations of their customer base, according to the 2025 State of the Industry Partners Trends and Insights Report released by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA).

Based on state-level data provided by Oxford Economics and STR/CoStar Group, AHLA expects to see the hotel industry add more than 14,000 employees in 2025. However, staffing nationwide will still remain well below 2019 levels. While 2025 hotel employment numbers should rise year-over-year in more than half the states, only Montana and Washington, D.C., are expected to reach staffing levels that exceed those of 2019.

“The hospitality sector has made significant strides in rebuilding its workforce and creating opportunities for career advancement, but staffing shortages continue to present significant challenges,” said Rosanna Maietta, president and CEO, AHLA. “The good news is that hotels have never been more competitive, offering strong wages and expanded benefits and focusing on employee satisfaction.”

The report’s contributing partners—American Express, Ecolab, Encore, Hireology, Oracle, and Towne Park—each describe an industry facing challenges, but transformed by technology that has empowered guests, businesses, and workers. Together, they see a customer base that expects more and an industry working harder and smarter to meet those expectations.

Trends and findings include:

  • Staffing challenges that demand new approaches to attracting and retaining workers: Encore describes new strategies for building workforce satisfaction, and Hireology identifies factors most important for hiring the best candidates.
  • Generational shifts redefining the industry: American Express finds Millennial and Gen-Z consumers are prioritizing travel experiences, even giving up daily expenses to save money for travel.
  • Rising expectations of personalized service that still emphasize the fundamentals: Ecolab reports that guests still rank cleanliness at the top of their requirements for a positive hotel experience, while Towne Park finds that integrating parking, bell, and door services can deliver a competitive edge.
  • Opportunities to deploy AI to meet guests’ needs in creative ways: Oracle sees AI moving “from experiment to impact” as hotels use it for everything from streamlining check-ins to scheduling staff support.
Previous article
First Hospitality Promotes Four Leaders Within Operational Departments
Next article
Capitalizing on Extended-Stay Demand With the Right Brand Partner
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

extended-stay demand
Owner Series

Capitalizing on Extended-Stay Demand With the Right Brand Partner

George Seli -
Vinny Patel, CEO of real estate investment, development and management firm VMV Capital, has found success in the Southeastern U.S. hotel market by specializing...
Comings & Goings

First Hospitality Promotes Four Leaders Within Operational Departments

LODGING Staff -
CHICAGO—First Hospitality announced the promotion of four leaders within its commercial strategy, people and talent, and hotel operations departments. These promotions show how the...
Technology

AI and In-Room Entertainment: Enhancing Personalization and Service Quality

George Seli -
Artificial intelligence is enhancing the effectiveness of many hospitality technologies, including guestroom entertainment platforms. Leading guestroom TV providers are leveraging AI in various ways...
Leonessa
Food and Beverage

Conrad New York Downtown Opens Rooftop Bar Leonessa

LODGING Staff -
NEW YORK—Conrad New York Downtown announced the transformation of its 16th-floor rooftop space into Leonessa, an Italian-inspired cocktail bar created in partnership with Ariel...
Ruby Hotels
Industry News

IHG Hotels & Resorts Signs First Ruby Hotels Since Brand Acquisition

LODGING Staff -
LONDON—IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) announced the signing of its first Ruby Hotels properties since the acquisition of the brand in February 2025. A...
Leah Roberge
Women in Lodging

From Front Desk to Finance

LODGING Staff -
Honestly, I was looking for a summer job in high school and happened to get a front desk job—and fell in love.

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
extended-stay demand
Owner Series

Capitalizing on Extended-Stay Demand With the Right Brand Partner

George Seli -
Comings & Goings

First Hospitality Promotes Four Leaders Within Operational Departments

LODGING Staff -