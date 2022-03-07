Virdee Closes its Series Seed Financing Round

AUSTIN, Texas—Virdee has closed its Series Seed Financing of nearly $9 million to accelerate its position as a contactless check-in provider to the hotel industry. The investment follows an April 2021 financing round with Austin-based Silverton Partners, LiveOak Venture Partners, and DJR Advisors. Silverton Partners leads this latest investment alongside all investors from the prior funding.

“This financing comes on the heels of a year of rapid growth for Virdee, and we look forward to announcing several new hotel-brand partnerships in the coming months,” said Branigan Mulcahy, Co-Founder of Virdee. “We are grateful to our investors who share our vision for the future of guest experience technology, and we look forward to working together to bring secure, one-click check-ins to the hotel industry.”

In October, Virdee announced a collaboration with Virgin Hotels to improve their digital check-in experience. The company is also quickly expanding its integration network to include new names, in addition to notable existing partners such as Oracle, Infor HMS, SALTO, Assa Abloy, Dormakaba and Shift4.

In a time of rising costs and shifting models of customer service and operation, Virdee’s software is leading the hotel industry toward the adoption of contactless solutions that elevate the user experience. The company’s smartphone-centric technology has already demonstrated savings in staff time via one-click check-ins and digital key delivery. Virdee’s products integrate seamlessly with the leading door lock and property management systems and can also be embedded into a brand’s existing mobile app.

“Virdee is well positioned to capitalize on pressing lodging industry trends, particularly the immediate need for contactless interactions between staff and guests,” said Morgan Flager, Managing Partner at Silverton. “We recognize the early impact Virdee is making in the lodging space and are big believers in the company’s potential to rapidly scale.”

Virdee Co-Founder Nadav Cornberg added, “Virdee’s technology is built to work with any hotel. We already support some of the largest brands in the world, as well as numerous boutique, independent properties. Our robust network of integration partnerships allows us to quickly bring new locations live on our platform, which can be a lifesaver for many hotels facing staffing shortages.”