WASHINGTON, DC—The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year performance comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Dec. 14. CoStar is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets.

Growth was elevated due to the Hannukah calendar shift as well as the compressed business travel period between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Dec. 8-14, 2024 (percentage change from comparable week in 2023):

Occupancy: 59.5 percent (+8.5 percent)

Average daily rate (ADR): US$155.21 (+8.9 percent)

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): US$92.32 (+18.2 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa reported the largest year-over-year occupancy increase (+33.3 percent to 84.7 percent).

New York City posted the highest ADR lift (+30.1 percent to US$510.13).

Washington, D.C., registered the largest jump in RevPAR (+67.6 percent to US$151.18), while San Francisco saw the only decline in the metric (-16.4 percent to US$131.08). The American Geophysical Union annual meeting shifted from San Francisco in 2023 to Washington, D.C., in 2024, which impacted performance.