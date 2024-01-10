Tripadvisor Shares the Best Destinations for Travel in 2024

NEEDHAM, Massachusetts—Tripadvisor announced its first Travelers’ Choice Award for 2024: the Best of the Best Destinations. With roughly four in five (81 percent) U.S. travelers planning vacations in 2024, the following are the most popular destinations for the year, according to Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Destinations span seven categories for 2024: Top Destinations (formerly Popular Destinations); Trending Destinations; Culture Destinations; Food Destinations; Nature Destinations; and two new subcategories this year, Honeymoon Destinations and Sustainable Destinations.

2024 Travel Outlook

Last year saw a resurgence of people taking holidays to all corners of the globe and Tripadvisor research indicates that travel is set to see sustained momentum in 2024. Tripadvisor data reveals that almost half (45 percent) are planning three or more trips, 46 percent will take at least one international trip, and the vast majority (93 percent) of U.S. travelers are planning to spend the same, if not more, on travel this year.

Winning destinations from Tripadvisor are determined by an analysis of Tripadvisor reviews and ratings from a recent 12-month period with destinations recognized across seven subcategories and a geographic spread spanning six continents and 80 countries.

Sarah Firshein, head of editorial at Tripadvisor, said, “With 94 percent of Americans planning to travel as much, if not more, than last year, enthusiasm is high and this year’s list of Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Destinations really reflects that excitement.

“Winners like Dubai, Tokyo, Paris, and Marrakech indicate that our community has an unbridled appetite for destinations with vibrant arts-and-culture scenes, top-notch restaurants, and seemingly limitless attractions and experiences. It’s also great to see a rebound on long-haul trips to Asia, with the region having fully opened up post-pandemic; as Tripadvisor’s Trending Destinations list shows, travelers are keen to get out there and explore with gusto.”

Trending for 2024

With emerging travel locations for 2024, Asia secures the top five places in the world’s Trending Destinations, which identifies places that have seen the greatest year-over-year growth in interest, and making up eight out of the top 10 destinations. Tokyo, Japan is top for 2024, followed by Seoul, South Korea in second, and Halong Bay, Vietnam in third. Central and South America are the only other regions to make the top 10, with Bogota, Colombia at sixth and Alajuela, Costa Rica at eighth.

In the United States, a range of destinations are on the rise for Tripadvisor reviewers this year; from the Floridian beach destinations like St. Petersburg and Marathon to capitals of cool Brooklyn, New York; Provincetown, Massachusetts; and Portland, Oregon, and locales like West Yellowstone, Montana, and Homer, Alaska, to access nature there are in the top spots.

Trending Destinations—World

Tokyo, Japan Seoul, South Korea Halong Bay, Vietnam Palawan Island, Philippines Sapa, Vietnam Bogota, Colombia Pattaya, Thailand Alajuela, Costa Rica Phnom Penh, Cambodia Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Trending Destinations—United States

Napa, California St. Petersburg, Florida Marathon, Florida Brooklyn, New York Provincetown, Massachusetts West Yellowstone, Montana Homer, Alaska Eureka Springs, Arkansas Portland, Oregon Kanab, Utah

Travelers’ Favorite Spots

With almost three-fourths (71 percent) of U.S. adults planning to return to their favorite places this season, reviewers on Tripadvisor are sharing about their most beloved destinations. The reigning champion, Dubai, has been named Top Destination in the World for the third year running, solidifying its position as Tripadvisor reviewers’ favorite destination. In the United States, New York City holds onto the top spot the second year in a row.

Top Destinations—World

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Bali, Indonesia London, United Kingdom Hanoi, Vietnam Rome, Italy Paris, France Cancun, Mexico Marrakech, Morocco Crete, Greece Hoi An, Vietnam

Top Destinations—United States

New York City, New York Oahu, Hawaii Las Vegas, Nevada New Orleans, Louisiana Miami Beach, Florida Maui, Hawaii Nashville, Tennesee Charleston, South Carolina Chicago, Illinois Key West, Florida

New for 2024

With 74 percent of U.S. travelers concerned about the impact of “over-tourism” on destinations, environmentally safe travel is top of mind. Tripadvisor has launched a new Sustainable Destinations subcategory, recognizing winners from around the world deemed to have commitments to sustainability. While Europe has the lion’s share of environmentally responsible cities in the top 10, with Copenhagen, Denmark in first place, Asia Pacific is also well represented, as well as Singapore and Melbourne.

Sustainable Destinations—World

Copenhagen, Denmark Stockholm, Sweden Bordeaux, France Helsinki, Finland Singapore Melbourne, Australia Oslo, Norway Brussels, Belgium Galway, Ireland Belfast, United Kingdom

Also new this year, in the inaugural Honeymoon Destinations subcategory, island retreats are the most romantic getaways, according to Tripadvisor reviewers. Destinations across Indonesia, the Maldives, Mauritius, the Caribbean, and Greece all make up the top 10. Bali takes the top spot, followed by Hoi An, Vietnam in second, and the Maldives in third.

Honeymoon Destinations—World

Bali, Indonesia Hoi An, Vietnam Maldives Dominican Republic Mauritius Khao Lak, Thailand Jamaica Santorini, Greece Zanzibar Island, Tanzania Venice, Italy

Best of the Rest

Nature sightseeing is the second most popular trip type for U.S. travelers, according to Tripadvisor’s latest Seasonal Travel Index, with roughly a third prioritizing adventure and about a quarter planning to enjoy nature as the purpose of their trips this season. To aid travelers’ desires to celebrate the living world this year, Tripadvisor, provides locales in its best Nature Destinations list. From hiking the Himalayas from Kathmandu to taking in the sunset over the emerald waters of Halong Bay and scuba diving in Hurghada to see marine life along Egypt’s majestic Red Sea coast, there’s something for every type of traveler.

Nature Destinations—World

Kathmandu, Nepal Halong Bay, Vietnam Hurghada, Egypt Mauritius Lombok, Indonesia Kauai, Hawaii, United States Zanzibar, Tanzania Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands Guadalupe Kruger National Park, South Africa

Culture trips remain popular; according to Tripadvisor’s most recent Seasonal Travel Index, one-quarter (25 percent) of U.S. travelers plan cultural sightseeing trips in the coming months. There are two new entries to the top three Culture Destinations for 2024, with Cusco, Peru in second and Agra, India in third but it’s Cuba that takes the top spot, climbing five places from last year to be named first.

Culture Destinations—World

Cuba Cusco, Peru Agra, India Fes, Morocco Athens, Greece Dublin, Ireland Colombo, Sri Lanka Hue, Vietnam Edinburgh, United Kingdom Tokyo, Japan

More than half (57 percent) of U.S. travelers are most excited about what they will eat on their upcoming trip. Europe takes half of the top 10 spots in the world, with Italy, Greece, Spain, and Portugal all popular, but it’s Hanoi, Vietnam, that comes out top for foodies on Tripadvisor, climbing two places this year to claim the top spot in the world.

New Orleans has held onto its title as the number one Food Destination in the United States for a second year in a row—also ranking eigth in the world. Overall, Southern destinations rank highly among foodies on Tripadvisor, with six of the top 10 cities in the American South.

Food Destinations—World

Hanoi, Vietnam Rome, Italy Crete, Greece Cusco, Peru Florence, Italy New Delhi, India Barcelona, Spain New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Lisbon, Portugal Phuket, Thailand

Food Destinations—United States