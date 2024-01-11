This Week’s Comings & Goings

Coury Hospitality announced the appointment of Andrew Casperson as chief operating officer. Promoted from executive vice president of operations, Carperson will lead operations strategies for Coury’s portfolio of hotels, bars, and restaurants.

McNeill Investment Group announced the retirement of Sussan P. Harshbarger, chief legal officer and managing director. Harshbarger worked for many years with McNeill’s businesses and real estate entities.

Commonwealth Hotels appointed Jennifer Porter as president to assist the hotel company’s performance, future growth, and management. Porter will oversee the company’s strategic, financial, operational, and culture expectations.

Auro Hotels announced two new additions to its Resource Center team. John Krueger joins as executive vice president of investments and development, and Josh Slack assumes the role of director of finance.

Resolute Road Hospitality announced the addition of Tony Cruz as senior vice president of operations. Cruz will oversee all aspects of hotel operations within the Resolute Road portfolio. Cruz was most recently chief operating officer for Hawkeye Hotels.

RobertDouglas promoted Patrick Tan to the role of senior vice president. Tan has been part of the firm’s growth and advises clients on the sale, financing, and joint venture capitalization of hotel properties and portfolios throughout North America.

Aparium Hotel Group announced the appointment of George Prine as general manager of Populus, a carbon-positive hotel opening in Denver in Summer 2024. Prine will oversee all day-to-day operations of the hotel.

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, appointed Marcel Kloet as general manager. Kloet brings over 20 years of experience holding leadership roles across Europe, Australia, and Asia, now bringing his expertise to Puerto Rico.

Scott Siebert has been named general manager of the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center. The hotel is currently under construction and is expected to open in Summer 2025. Siebert was most recently the hotel manager of Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center.

The Somerset on Grace Bay announced the appointment of Beverly Howell as general manager. Howell brings more than 20 years of experience to her role. Previously, she was the general manager of Point Grace Resort.

Taylor Hospitality announced the hiring of Jena Liggett as assistant general manager of the Tygart Hotel. Liggett has over 10 years of experience in managerial roles; she was most recently general manager of the Bridgeport Convention Center.

Highgate appointed Scott Kawaski as director of sales and marketing of the new Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa, set to open in March 2024. In his new role, Kawaski will lead all sales efforts to maximize revenue and profit.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach promoted Jon Ushijima to the position of director of international sales. In his new position, he is responsible for leading the luxury resort’s strategic sales initiatives in international markets.

Opening in Summer 2024, The Westin Bora Bora Resort & Spa announced the appointments of César Marques as general manager and Thais Magri as market director of sales and marketing for French Polynesia.

The following are four new senior hospitality appointments from MacNaughton and MacNaughton Hospitality: John White is director of commercial strategy at MacNaughton Hospitality; Yvonne Gu McDowell is director of revenue strategy at MacNaughton Hospitality; Richard Oshiro is regional sales manager; and Tonia de Lima is financial controller at MacNaughton Hospitality.