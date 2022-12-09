Tripadvisor Reports Traveler Preferences Throughout 2022

NEEDHAM, Massachusetts—According to Tripadvisor, in 2022, travelers explored new terrain, rediscovered favorite places, and made the most of long layovers. The company released research including unpacked data found throughout the previous year with sentiments from consumer surveys taken across the globe.
Despite over two years of bookmarking and saving trip ideas, the big return was overwhelming for some travelers. Recent Tripadvisor research found that “Relax and Rejuvenate” was the main trip purpose for 50 percent of travelers globally. Throughout the year, Tripadvisor saw travelers searching like never before. The most popular search terms were “Beach” with 4.8 million searches, “Resort” with 3.2 million searches, and “Spa” with 1.7 million searches.
“We love to see our traveler community returning to what they do best—rediscovering the transformative power of travel again, and more importantly, coming together to share with others what they’ve found,” said Hilary Fischer-Groban, senior director of brand experience at Tripadvisor.
More insights from 2022 travel from Tripadvisor are as follows:
- Trip planning was seen across the board. There were nearly 6.5 million new trips (travel itineraries) created on the platform Whether a birthday weekend trip or a solo staycation, travelers made plans for just about everything.
- Travelers explored big cities. Tripadvisor saw over 11 million traveler searches for Bangkok, Thailand; more than 43 million interested in London, England; and 20 million looking up Las Vegas this year to date.
- Travelers wanted different experiences. Tripadvisor saw more travelers booking private, small group experiences like a reindeer sleigh ride in Finland and a Private Day Tour To Giza Pyramids, Memphis, and Sakkara.