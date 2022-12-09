Tripadvisor Reports Traveler Preferences Throughout 2022

NEEDHAM, Massachusetts—According to Tripadvisor, in 2022, travelers explored new terrain, rediscovered favorite places, and made the most of long layovers. The company released research including unpacked data found throughout the previous year with sentiments from consumer surveys taken across the globe.

Despite over two years of bookmarking and saving trip ideas, the big return was overwhelming for some travelers. Recent Tripadvisor research found that “Relax and Rejuvenate” was the main trip purpose for 50 percent of travelers globally. Throughout the year, Tripadvisor saw travelers searching like never before. The most popular search terms were “Beach” with 4.8 million searches, “Resort” with 3.2 million searches, and “Spa” with 1.7 million searches.

“We love to see our traveler community returning to what they do best—rediscovering the transformative power of travel again, and more importantly, coming together to share with others what they’ve found,” said Hilary Fischer-Groban, senior director of brand experience at Tripadvisor.

More insights from 2022 travel from Tripadvisor are as follows:

