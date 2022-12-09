Waldorf Astoria Chicago Completes Renovation

CHICAGO — Waldorf Astoria Chicago completed a renovation across its property, which includes updates to the guestrooms and suites, the lobby, and the spa, as well as debuts a redesigned Presidential Suite and introduces an Astoria Suite. The renovation of the guestrooms and suites, lobby and Peacock Lounge, Bernard’s, and spa was executed by the KTGY Simeone Deary Design Group, which was responsible for the hotel’s original concept and design in 2009. The team drew inspiration from French design to bring a refreshed approach.

The design of the guestrooms and suites has a warm white palette that modernizes the rooms. The vernacular of the fashion pinstripe can be found throughout the furniture detailing in the room and headboard. As part of the renovation, Waldorf Astoria Chicago introduced a new 1,800-square-foot Astoria Suite and redesigned 2,400-square-foot Presidential Suite, which both have wood flooring, curves, and metals. The Presidential Suite has pinstriped drapery and upholstered headboards with leather side panels, as well as architectural stone and crystal side tables, and a custom sofa. The suite offers two bedrooms, each with bath and dressing areas, a living room and dining room, two terraces, and a fireplace, as well as a fitness room. The Presidential Suite can expand into a larger, 3,000-square-foot three-bedroom suite.

The lobby also received a refresh, adding new seating options with side tables. The space flows into a new lobby parlor and Peacock Lounge, which pays tribute to the original Peacock Alley at the brand flagship, Waldorf Astoria New York. A nod to its history can be found in the feather wall panels lining the back walls of bookcases. Further inspiration was drawn from Chicago businesswoman Bertha Palmer, with the design team studying her home and parlor to bring that into the setting.

Brass Tack, a new restaurant concept, is helmed by Executive Chef Nicholas Marino. The restaurant has a focus on Midwest-sourced U.S. cuisine. Brass Tack serves as a dining option for guests and locals alike. Complementing the cuisine is a cocktail program developed by Miguel Sanchez Borrego, with a menu for martinis and cocktails. Brass Tack also serves as a setting for group dining and shared plates with its dining room, bar, and private dining spaces.

Part of the renovation is the return of the cocktail lounge, Bernard’s. The establishment was restored in its former space, re-emerging as a craft cocktail and champagne bar. KTGY Simeone Deary Design Group created a setting reflecting dark colors, forms, tweeds, and equestrian influences. The interior has elements including millwork paneling with inserts, banquettes with leather detailing and plaid accents, a central tête-à-tête, and a step-up bar that overlooks the hotel’s front courtyard drive. Located on the second floor, Bernard’s also has smoked glass windows that look down into the lobby. The design extends into the cocktail and beverage menu, which balances classics and new ideas.

Alongside the renovation, the hotel has updates to its Waldorf Astoria Spa & Health Club, introducing an additional couple’s treatment room. The Spa also has a new partnership with Biologique Recherche with the dedicated spa therapists being trained in providing The Custom BR Uplift Facial as part of the Spa’s menu of treatments.