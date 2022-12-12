Lark Hotels Announces Bluebird Lake Placid Opening Set for January 2023

LAKE PLACID, New York—Lark Hotels announced the addition of Bluebird Lake Placid to the Bluebird by Lark portfolio, Lark Hotels’ collection of redesigned hotels, motels, and ski lodges. Slated to open its first phase in January 2023, Bluebird is conducting renovations of the property to open Bluebird Lake Placid throughout 2023. Near Mirror Lake, Bluebird Lake Placid will offer 90 rooms inspired by Japanese and Scandinavian design.

With interiors designed by Elder & Ash, the hotel will echo Lake Placid’s history as a vacation destination. The design of Bluebird Lake Placid will stray from the classic Adirondack style of the region, instead taking cues from Scandinavian and Japanese alpine influences that focus on natural materials, colors, and furnishings.

Surrounded by the Adirondack Mountains, the property is nearby outdoor pursuits, such as skiing, ice fishing, and snowshoeing. Beyond winter, Lake Placid is for swimming, hiking, biking, fishing, and golf. Dogs are also welcome at Bluebird Lake Placid.

“On the heels of three successful Bluebird debuts in the past year, we’re thrilled to welcome Bluebird Lake Placid to the ever-growing portfolio,” said Rob Blood, founder and president, Lark Hotels. “With many new properties in the pipeline, the concept of Bluebird by Lark has resonated strongly with modern-day travelers, and we are thrilled to continue bringing Bluebird to new, exciting markets across the United States.”

The hotel will open its doors in January. The property will be the third Bluebird property in the state of New York, alongside Bluebird Spa City Motor Lodge (Saratoga Springs) and Bluebird Hunter Lodge (the Catskills). Following the recent opening of Hunter Tavern at Bluebird Hunter Lodge, the hotel will be the second property with a dining experience known as Après Only, set to open in mid-2023. Après Only is a bar and a tasting room inspired by 80s nostalgia and the ski culture of Lake Placid.

All 90 rooms will blend the outdoors with modernity. The property will have a variety of room types to accommodate various travelers. Designed for a group getaway, the party friends suite is the largest room that can accommodate up to 8 people. Accessible rooms will also be available.

The hotel will be the fourth Bluebird hotel opening in the past year, joining the collection of roadside lodges: Bluebird Sunapee in New Hampshire (May 2022), Bluebird Dennisport in Massachusetts (June 2022), and Bluebird Hunter Lodge in New York (July 2022). Several additional hotel properties are under agreement to be formally announced at a later date.