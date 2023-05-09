NEEDHAM, Massachusetts—Tripadvisor released its latest Seasonal Travel Index, providing an outlook for global travel patterns and demand over the next three months. The Index includes takeaways for the upcoming season, along with country-specific Tripadvisor demand data and insights from its latest traveler sentiment survey.

Seasonal Travel Takeaways

The majority of travelers are planning summer trips: With summer around the corner in the northern hemisphere, the next three months look set to be an extremely busy period for global travel, with over three-quarters of those surveyed (78 percent) planning leisure trips between June and August. The vast majority of these travelers (95 percent) plan to travel the same amount (42 percent) or more (53 percent) compared to last year. Of the markets surveyed, Singapore has the most active traveler community, with 84 percent planning a trip between June and August, while just two-thirds of Japanese travelers will take leisure trips during the same period. Most will spend more than they did last year: Over half of those surveyed (55 percent) will spend more on travel in the next few months compared to the same period last year, while around a third (37 percent) expect to spend about the same amount. Just 7 percent plan to spend less, despite a challenging economic outlook for many markets. Indeed, just 2 in 5 travelers surveyed (41 percent) said macroeconomic factors will change how they travel over the next three months, with two-thirds of these (65 percent) citing higher living costs, due to inflation, as the reason. Around two-fifths (41 percent) will travel for shorter periods, while a third (31 percent) will take fewer trips. City breaks remain popular: While beach destinations feature prominently in the list of top leisure trip destinations, it’s the world’s major cities that will continue to dominate travel demand between June and August. According to Tripadvisor’s site behavioral data, Paris, London, and Rome are the top three international destinations for travel over the next three months. Even in Australia, where travelers typically look to South-East Asia for winter sun, the data shows London will be the most in-demand destination, with Paris third on the list and Rome seventh. Younger travelers eager to explore this season: Millennials, in particular, seem eager to get back out there, with the Index revealing that this group is more likely to travel this upcoming season compared to other age groups. However, younger respondents (Gen Z and Millennials) are also more likely to alter upcoming travel plans due to macroeconomic factors compared to older groups (49 percent versus 31 percent, on average). Vacation planners looking for new experiences: Over half of the respondents (56 percent) have booked or plan to book on-trip activities ahead of their upcoming trip, highlighting a trend for more experiential trip elements. About three-quarters of these will book their activities prior to their trip beginning, with a fifth (20 percent) booking four or more weeks before their trip. Gen Z and Millennial travelers are more likely to make advance bookings for experiences and activities than older age groups (68 percent versus 41 percent, on average).

Alice Jong, research and insights senior analyst, media at Tripadvisor commented, “With so many eager to get away this summer, early planning and booking are vital to secure preferred accommodations, flights, and experiences. With many consumers conscious of cost in the current climate, a little flexibility during the planning process can help to drive down the price of their trips. For example, when we look at the top international destinations over the next three months, Paris hotel prices are lowest during the week of June 19-25, while August 28-September 3 is the most affordable week to visit London.”

Traveler Sentiment Survey Data

Of those surveyed, two-thirds (78 percent) of respondents plan to travel for leisure this upcoming season.

United States: 82 percent

United Kingdom: 81 percent

Australia: 66 percent

Japan: 65 percent

Singapore: 84 percent

Collectively, over half of respondents (53 percent) are planning to travel more this upcoming season than they did last year.

United States: travel more (55 percent), about the same (39 percent), less (6 percent)

United Kingdom: travel more (42 percent), about the same (48 percent), less (10 percent)

Australia: travel more (43 percent), about the same (49 percent), less (8 percent)

Japan: travel more (50 percent), about the same (48 percent), less (2 percent)

Singapore: travel more (66 percent), about the same (31 percent), less (3 percent)

Of those, over three-quarters (77 percent) plan to take between one-two trips, while more than one-in-five (22 percent) plan to take three or more trips.

United States: 1-2 trips (62 percent), 3-5 trips (31 percent), 6+ trips (7 percent)

United Kingdom: 1-2 trips (79 percent), 3-5 trips (18 percent), 6+ trips (3 percent)

Australia: 1-2 trips (87 percent), 3-5 trips (10 percent), 6+ trips (2 percent)

Japan: 1-2 trips (84 percent), 3-5 trips (13 percent), 6+ trips (3 percent)

Singapore: 1-2 trips (80 percent), 3-5 trips (15 percent), 6+ trips (5 percent)

Almost half (46 percent) plan to travel domestically, while around a quarter will travel either internationally (27 percent), or both domestically and internationally (28 percent).

United States: Domestic (70 percent), International (6 percent), both (25 percent)

United Kingdom: Domestic (31 percent), International (32 percent), both (37 percent)

Australia: Domestic (57 percent), International (16 percent), both (27 percent)

Japan: Domestic (80 percent), International (5 percent), both (15 percent)

Singapore: Domestic (4 percent), International (68 percent), both (28 percent)

Over half of travelers globally (55 percent) plan to spend more on travel this upcoming season compared to the same period last year.

United States: 60 percent

United Kingdom: 46 percent

Australia: 50 percent

Japan: 57 percent

Singapore: 68 percent

Only two in five respondents (4 percent) said macroeconomic factors will change how they travel over the next three months.

United States: 41 percent (41 percent will take shorter trips, 37 percent will take fewer trips)

United Kingdom: 32 percent (48 percent will take shorter trips, 40 percent will take fewer trips)

Australia: 29 percent (38 percent will take shorter trips, 32 percent will take fewer trips)

Japan: 47 percent (36 percent will take shorter trips, 18 percent will take fewer trips)

Singapore: 50 percent (43 percent will take shorter trips, 39 percent will take fewer trips)

Cost/affordability (65 percent) is nearly twice as important to respondents as other factors such as trip length (38 percent) and trip type (35 percent) when planning a vacation.

United States: Cost/affordability (62 percent), trip length (41 percent), trip type (36 percent)

United Kingdom: Cost/affordability (71 percent), trip length (45 percent), trip type (45 percent)

Australia: Cost/affordability (72 percent), trip length (45 percent), trip type (32 percent)

Japan: Cost/affordability (71 percent), trip length (27 percent), trip type (35 percent)

Singapore: Cost/affordability (63 percent), trip length (38 percent), trip type (21 percent)

Top Destinations

Dates of search: January 10-April 10, 2023

Dates of travel: May 29-August 31, 2023

Global Overall

Paris, France London, United Kingdom Rome, Italy Cancun, Mexico Barcelona, Spain New York City, United States Antalya, Turkey Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Orlando, United States Amsterdam, Netherlands

Global Domestic

Orlando, United States Myrtle Beach, United States Las Vegas, United States Honolulu, United States London, United Kingdom New York City, United States Key West, United States Lahaina, United States Ocean City, United States Chicago, United States

Global International

Paris, France London, United Kingdom Rome, Italy Cancun, Mexico Barcelona, Spain Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Antalya, Turkey Amsterdam, Netherlands New York City, United States Singapore

U.S. Domestic

Orlando, Florida Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Las Vegas, Nevada Honolulu, Hawaii New York City, New York Key West, Florida Ocean City, Maryland Lahaina, Hawaii Chicago, Illinois Nashville, Tennesee

U.S. International