Tripadvisor Releases First Seasonal Travel Index of 2023

NEEDHAM, Massachusetts—Tripadvisor released its first Seasonal Travel Index of 2023, providing an outlook for travel patterns and demand over the next three months. Key findings from the index include:

Two-thirds of travelers surveyed are planning trips between March and May 2023.

Half plan to spend more this upcoming season compared to the same period last year.

Almost half (45 percent) will travel the same amount while two in five (41 percent) plan to travel more.

Major cities—including Paris, London, New York, and Rome—top the list of global destinations.

Overview

The majority of travelers (66 percent) plan to travel in the upcoming season (March 1 through May 31) according to consumer sentiment research commissioned by Tripadvisor in five key global markets. Around nine in 10 of these travelers (86 percent) plan to travel the same amount or more compared to last year, with this figure highest in the United States (94 percent) and lowest in the United Kingdom (81 percent).

Inflationary pressures appear to have less impact on travel planning, when compared to data from previous editions of the Seasonal Travel Index. Almost two in five travelers (37 percent) intend to travel as planned between March and May 2023, despite rising living costs, versus less than a third (32 percent) between December 2022 and February 2023. For those intending to change travel plans due to rising prices this upcoming season, 31 percent will travel less or take shorter trips while 27 percent will vacation closer to home.

Consistent with previous Indexes, affordability (65 percent) remains nearly twice as important as other factors like trip length (35 percent) and trip type (31 percent) when planning a trip. Despite this, travelers look set to maintain travel spend this season, with half of travelers surveyed (50 percent) planning to spend more this upcoming season, compared to the same period last year, also broadly consistent with the previous edition.

Advertisement

When it comes to destination planning, three in five travelers surveyed (59 percent) plan to travel domestically for their primary trip over the next three months, consistent with the previous Index. Roughly a third of global travelers surveyed (66 percent) plan to return to a place they’ve visited before, while only a third will visit somewhere new.

With spring around the corner in the Northern Hemisphere, major cities—including Paris, London, New York, and Rome—dominate the list of top global destinations between March and May. In the Southern Hemisphere, Australian travelers are looking to more sun-drenched destinations, with the majority of top ten international destinations located in Southeast Asia.

In a trend that continues from previous Indexes, 13 of the top 15 fastest growing global destinations (those that have seen the largest year-on-year growth in hotel demand on Tripadvisor) are all based in Asia-Pacific countries, many of which have only recently reopened to international travelers or continued to loosen restrictions over the past 12 months.

“As seen in previous editions of our Seasonal Travel Index, consumer appetite for travel remains strong as we head into the spring months in the Northern Hemisphere,” said Alice Jong, research and insights senior analyst, media at Tripadvisor. “Destination-wise, we can expect robust demand for city breaks from Northern Hemisphere travelers, with several of the world’s most iconic capitals dominating the list of most popular destinations.”

The following sentiment survey and Tripadvisor platform metrics provide a global overview of traveler demand, with breakdowns of seasonal behavioral data by market surveyed:

Trip Characteristics

Of those surveyed, two-thirds (66 percent) of respondents plan to travel this upcoming season, between March and May 2023.

United States: 64 percent

United Kingdom: 71 percent

Australia: 66 percent

Japan: 49 percent

Singapore: 78 percent

Of those, 86 percent plan to take between one and two trips, with U.S. respondents over indexing for taking six or more trips.

United States: One to two trips (78 percents), three to five trips (17 percent), over six trips (4 percent)

United Kingdom: One to two trips (90 percent), three to five trips (9 percent), over six trips (1 percent)

Australia: One to two trips (92 percent), three to five trips (6 percent), over six trips (1 percent)

Japan: One to two trips (84 percent), three to five trips (13 percent), over six trips (2 percent)

Singapore: One to two trips (83 percent), three to five trips (14 percent), over six trips (3 percent)

Collectively, two i five respondents (41 percent) are planning to travel more this upcoming season than they did last year.

United States: 48 percent

United Kingdom: 45 percent

Australia: 47 percent

Japan: 20 percent

Singapore: 56 percent

The majority (59% percent plan to travel domestically for their primary trip.

United States: Domestic (82 percent), International (18 percent)

United Kingdom: Domestic (48 percent), International (52 percent)

Australia: Domestic (72 percent), International (28 percent)

Japan: Domestic (93 percent), International (7 percent)

Singapore: Domestic (10 percent), International (90 percent)

Most (66 percent) plan to return to a destination they have visited before.

United States: 68 percent

United Kingdom: 69 percent

Australia: 72 percent

Japan: 65 percent

Singapore: 72 percent

Traveler Spend

Half of travelers globally (50 percent) plan to spend more on their biggest trip this upcoming season compared to the same period last year.

United States: 59 percent

United Kingdom: 43 percent

Australia: 47 percent

Japan: 34 percent

Singapore: 56 percent

Over half of global respondents (58 percent) plan on changing their travel behaviors as a result of rising living costs, a lower number than previous travel indexes

United States: 56 percent (35 percent will travel less/for shorter periods, 21 percent will vacation closer to home)

United Kingdom: 54 percent (27 percent will travel less/for shorter periods, 27 percent will vacation closer to home)

Australia: 56 percent (29 percent will travel less/for shorter periods, 27 percent will vacation closer to home)

Japan: 45 percent (20 percent will travel less/for shorter periods, 25 percent will vacation closer to home)

Singapore: 66 percent (34 percent will travel less/for shorter periods, 32 percent will vacation closer to home)

Rising energy costs will also influence upcoming travel behaviors, though less than rising living costs, with 54 percent claiming they will impact travel decision making.

United States: 51 percent

United Kingdom: 49 percent

Australia: 46 percent

Japan: 44 percent

Singapore: 63 percent

Cost/affordability (65 percent) is nearly twice as important to respondents as other factors such as trip length (35 percent) and trip type (31 percent) when planning a vacation, consistent with prior data.

United States: Cost/affordability (66 percent), trip length (43 percent), trip type (34 percent)

United Kingdom: Cost/affordability (69 percent), trip length (36 percent), trip type (32 percent)

Australia: Cost/affordability (72 percent), trip length (45 percent), trip type (32 percent)

Japan: Cost/affordability (75 percent), trip length (29 percent), trip type (31 percent)

Singapore: Cost/affordability (59 percent), trip length (35 percent), trip type (23 percent)

Top Destinations

Globally searched top destinations for travel for March 1, 2023 through May 31, 2023 that ere searched from December 1, 2022 through January 25, 2023 include:

Paris, France London, United Kingdom Cancun, Mexico New York City, United States Rome, Italy Punta Cana, Domincan Republic Orlando, United States Amsterdam, Netherlands Barcelona, Spain Las Vegas, United States

Domestically searched top destinations for travel for March 1, 2023 through May 31, 2023 that ere searched from December 1, 2022 through January 25, 2023 include:

Orlando, Florida Las Vegas, Nevada Ne York City, New York Key West, Florida London, United Kindgom Honolulu, Hawaii Miami Beach, Florida Nashville, Tennessee Fort Lauderdale, Florida Lahaina, Hawaii

Internationally searched top destinations for travel for March 1, 2023 through May 31, 2023 that ere searched from December 1, 2022 through January 25, 2023 include:

Paris, France Cancun, Mexico London, United Kingdom Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Rome, Italy Amsterdam, Netherlands Barcelona, Spain New York City, United States Dubai, United Arab Emirates Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Within the United States, from December 1, 2022, through January 25, 2023, the top domestially searched destinations include:

Orlando, Florida Las Vegas, Nevada New York City, New York Key West, Florida Honolulu, Hawaii Miami Beach, Florida Nashville, Tennessee Fort Lauderdale, Florida Lahain, Hawaii New Orleans, Louisiana

For the same time period, the top internationally searched destinations from U.S. travelers include: