CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee—Vision Hospitality Group Inc. held a groundbreaking ceremony for the seven-story 184-suite Embassy Suites by Hilton Chattanooga Downtown. Located in downtown Chattanooga, the Embassy Suites Chattanooga Downtown will have a rooftop bar, a street-level bar and coffee area in an open lobby style, a leasable restaurant space, and 5,000 total square feet of meeting space. The property is near the Tennessee Aquarium, Hunter Museum of American Art, National Medal of Honor Heritage Museum, and Tennessee Riverpark festivals and events.

With an investment of $54 million, the property can provide an economic boost to the destination with more than 100 jobs ranging from senior management positions, guest service agents, housekeepers, and more. With a construction timeline of approximately two years led by Humphreys and Associates Contractors, LLC, the Embassy Suites by Hilton Chattanooga Downtown is expected to open in the summer of 2025.

“We are thrilled to begin construction on this project in our hometown of Chattanooga, just steps from our company headquarters. This hotel will be a favorite for locals and an idyllic location for guests with its rooftop and lobby level bar in the heart of the city, enhancing the experience for anyone visiting the destination,” says Mitch Patel, president and CEO of Vision Hospitality Group. “This project is our first Embassy Suites hotel and we know the brand’s value-added services are a perfect fit for this location welcoming both corporate and leisure travelers.”

Embassy Suites by Hilton, one of Hilton’s 19 brands, offers both leisure and business travelers an experience with two-room suites, breakfast, open atriums, 24-hour fitness centers, and an evening reception. Embassy Suites by Hilton offers more than 260 open hotels with 42 properties in development.

Advertisement

The Embassy Suites Chattanooga Downtown is one of 15 projects in the Vision development pipeline expected to open in the next two years. Vision’s portfolio currently has 16 properties in Greater Chattanooga and 41 nationwide.