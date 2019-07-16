Top 10 Meeting Destinations of 2019

LAS VEGAS and TYSONS CORNER, Va.—Meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider Cvent released its annual lists of top meeting destinations. The lists were compiled based on meeting and event booking activity across Cvent’s venue sourcing sites, including the Cvent Supplier Network, through which more than $16 billion in business was sourced in 2018.

“Business events add $1.5 trillion to the global GDP, and because of this positive economic impact, the cities featured in this year’s Top Meeting Destinations lists have put significant time and resources into attracting more group business to their locales,” said Chris McAndrews, vice president of marketing for Cvent Hospitality Cloud. “While the top destinations in each region have not changed significantly year-over-year, cities such as Napa, Calif., Edinburgh, Scotland, and Beirut, Lebanon, are new to their respective lists and have positioned themselves as top cities to host meetings and events. Leading destinations are working closely with hotels and venues in their area to offer and promote unique experiences, helping event organizers deliver more memorable and impactful events.”

“We are honored and proud that Dallas has been recognized as one of the top five meeting destinations in the U.S. by Cvent,” said Sam Coats, CEO and interim president of VisitDallas. “Dallas’ steady movement up the list year-over-year is evidence that the city is a thriving meeting destination. Located in the center of the country, Dallas boasts great air lift, a sizeable and flexible convention center, the best hotel product in Texas, and uniquely fun experiences for meeting attendees.”

“To be recognized as the number one meetings destination in the U.S. by Cvent for the seventh time is a remarkable achievement,” said George Aguel, CEO and president of Visit Orlando. “With the expansion of the Orange County Convention Center, new airport terminal, and additional hotels, attractions, and venues opening over the next few years, our destination is focused on sustaining Orlando’s leadership position in the meetings industry.”

Top 10 U.S. Meeting Destinations of 2019