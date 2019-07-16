Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks First To Display New Brand Logo

Marriott International this week reached a milestone in its brand transformation of Sheraton Hotels, revealing the first property in the world to display the new Sheraton logo that the company announced in March. The legacy South Portland, Maine, property, formerly the Portland Marriott at Sable Oaks, will now become a part of the Sheraton brand portfolio as the newly rebranded Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks.

“Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks has such a rich history in South Portland, Maine, making it the ideal property to display the new brand logo,” said Indy Adenaw, vice president and global brand lead for Sheraton. “The hotel embodies our vision for Sheraton, which centers around being the gathering place for our guests and local community members alike. The speed of the global roll out of the logo is a testament to the excitement and enthusiasm of our owners who are supportive of the transformation and our associates who are eager to bring the new experience to life.”

The new logo is currently on display and will also soon appear at properties globally including the Sheraton Buganvilias Resort & Convention Center in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers, and Sheraton Shanghai Fengxian.

In addition to the new logo, the Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks is also one of the early adopters of the brand’s new collaboration with 24Slides, a professional presentation design service which provides business travelers with an exclusive offering they can use to elevate their work while staying at the hotel. Guests can take advantage of a dedicated design team, receiving a discount for 24-hour turnaround design services. The services of 24Slides will soon be offered to Sheraton guests globally.