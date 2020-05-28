This Week’s Comings and Goings

Orkun Aydin has been promoted to senior vice president of operations for Aimbridge Hospitality, where he is leading the company’s portfolio. Prior to the promotion, Aydin was vice president of operations since 2015. Before Aimbridge Hospitality, he worked for Interstate Hotels and Resorts for 11 years.

Rosewood Hotel Group has named Joanna Gunn chief brand officer. She will lead marketing for Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, New World Hotels & Resorts, and KHOS hotels. Before joining Rosewood Hotel Group, Gunn was chief brand officer for Lane Crawford, a multi-brand retailer company.

Agilysys, Inc., has announced the promotion of Dave Wood to chief financial officer from his position of vice president of corporate strategy and investor relations, effective June 1. Wood is following Tony Pritchett, the current chief financial officer, who is remaining with the company until June 30.

Karl Bublitz is the new general manager for the Seagate Country Club, Seagate Beach Club, and Seagate Residences for The Seagate Hotel & Spa in Delray Beach, Fla., which recently reopened following a voluntary closure related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bublitz was most recently director of golf operations for the Grey Oaks Country Club in Naples, Fla.

William “Bill” Elliott” is the new president and CEO of the Wisconsin Hotel & Lodging Association (WH&LA). He has experience with the WH&LA; he served as the group’s vice president of revenue development and operations earlier in his career. Elliott previously worked as vice president of operations for Association Accumen for more than eight years.

