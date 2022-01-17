Three Ways to Elevate Digital Customer Service

As 2022 begins, hospitality professionals should expect an increase in travel. A surge of tourists not only means increased demand for hotels, but it also means heightened traveler expectations. More than before the pandemic, a brand’s customer service can make or break consumer loyalty. And with digital customer service booming across industries post-COVID, hospitality brands will face the challenge of providing exceptional customer service without the need for human interaction.

A digital transformation is underway: Implementing a robust digital customer service strategy will improve guests’ trips and can reduce business costs by 30 percent while increasing customer satisfaction by 19 percent. With the anticipated uptick in travel volume in 2022, heightened consumer demand for an exceptional customer experience will increase. The brands that can deliver that service level throughout key moments in the customer experience will flourish. By using a global approach and creating connections with customers throughout the planning, mid-trip, post-travel stages, and more, hospitality brands can maximize traveler satisfaction and create customers for life.

Here are three digital customer service tips that can set brands apart and unlock long-term customer loyalty: