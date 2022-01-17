HAMA Announces 2022 Board of Directors

ATLANTA—Officials of the Hospitality Asset Managers Association (HAMA) announced their new board of directors for 2022.

HAMA’s newly appointed President Matthew Arrants said that “2022 looks to be an interesting and exciting year for asset management and HAMA, and I’m particularly pleased to begin my term with this very dynamic board. My main goals are to grow our organization to include a larger, more diverse membership and become a stronger voice for ownership within the industry. Working with the board, I hope to make HAMA a greater advocate for hoteliers by identifying and focusing on causes that are important to all owners and asset managers. This includes building on our relationship with the AHLA and promoting diversity within the organization. Perhaps most importantly, I will promote and celebrate our entire membership, particularly our board members, as exemplars of what hotel asset management has to offer and what benefits they bring to the table.”

Appointed at the group’s semi-annual conference, the new members include:

Matthew Arrants, The Arrants Company, CHAM—President

Derrick Yee, WhyHotel, CHAM—Vice-President

Sarah Gulla, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, CHAM—Education Chair

Chad Sorensen, CHMWarnick, CHAM—Membership Chair

Kerry Gaber, Host Hotels & Resorts—Treasurer

Justin Epps, BARINGS—Marketing Chair

Elizabeth Lloyd, Ashford Hospitality Trust—Industry Chair

David Danieli, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust—International Chair

Larry Trabulsi, CHMWarnick, CHAM—2021 President

Dina Winder, Highgate—At-Large Board Member

Carly Thorp, McWhinney—At-Large Board Member

A 30-plus year hospitality veteran, Arrants is principal at The Arrants Company, a hotel asset management and investment firm. An active member of the HAMA organization since 2012, he holds the CHAM (Certified Hotel Asset Manager) designation, the only advanced certification available to hotel asset management professionals. Prior to founding the Arrants Company, he served in multiple positions at Pinnacle Advisory Group, culminating in executive vice president. Previously, Arrants served in management roles at Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts and the Lodge at Koele. He received his Master of Professional Studies in Hotel Administration from Cornell University and his Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Hartwick College.

“I’m fortunate to be supported by a very strong board that includes industry leaders including WhyHotel Vice President Derrick Yee from Whyhotels, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Senior Vice President Sarah Gulla as education chair, and CHMWarnick COO Chad Sorensen as secretary,” Arrants added. “These individuals all have a keen understanding of the industry writ large and asset management in particular. Working with them, I hope to help further ownership’s interests within the industry and promote the important role that hotel asset managers play.”