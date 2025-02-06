This Week’s Comings & Goings

Remington Hospitality appointed Brian Ehrlich as senior vice president of business development. In his role, Ehrlich will support the company’s growth by identifying new marketing opportunities and strengthening partnerships.

Heritage Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Lucas Swallows to corporate director of mixology. Swallows brings over 20 years of experience in the food and beverage industry to his new role where he will oversee bar operations across the company’s 11 properties.

Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, A Gurney’s Resort & Spa, announced Laura McIver as its new managing director. With over three decades of experience in hospitality, McIver will lead the resort, as well as its spa and outdoor programs.

Rosewood Schloss Fuschl appointed Andreas Pade as its new managing director. In this role, Pade will lead the property into a new chapter following its 2024 opening. Andras will oversee all aspects of the hotel’s operations.

Timbri Hotel San Francisco, Curio Collection by Hilton, announced Nathan Hanner as the property’s new general manager. Hanner leads day-to-day operations for the hotel, fostering employee engagement and the guest experience.

Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection, announced Tom Donovan as its new general manager. Donovan joins Stanly Ranch after serving as general manager at Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection.

Benson Hotel + Faculty Club in Aurora, Colorado, named Bill Young as general manager. His background includes leadership roles with Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, and Aimbridge Hospitality.

Caribe Royale Orlando Resort announced Brian Gay as its new director of sales and marketing. In his new role, Gay will oversee the development of the resort’s next-generation sales strategy to maximize revenue and bring in new guests.

The Lowell Hotel announced the appointment of Julian Alden as director of sales and marketing. Most recently, Alden served as the director of sales and marketing for the opening team at Six Senses La Sagesse Grenada.

Montage, Laguna Beach, named Julie Matthews as director of leisure sales. Matthews will be responsible for the development of sales initiatives to build relationships and loyalty, as well as oversee sales strategies for the resort’s leisure segment.

Rosewood Washington, D.C. announced the appointment of Andrew Ho as executive chef of CUT by Wolfgang Puck. Ho has experience leading hotel restaurants, serving as chef de cuisine at The Watergate Hotel and sous chef for the former Capella Hotel.

Naples Grande Beach Resort announced the appointment of Juan Carlos “JC” Mendez as executive chef. In this position, Mendez will oversee all of Naples Grande Beach Resort’s culinary offerings.

Compass Hotel Anna Maria Sound and adjacent restaurant Floridays Woodfire Grill and Bar managed by Concord Hospitality announced the appointments of Ken Gilcrest as complex executive chef and Kevin Hagerty as complex director of food and beverage.

The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa announced a team of staff members, including: Michael Zolcak, general manager of outdoor operations and spa; Jean Paul Jules, executive housekeeper; Gaynor Hunter-Wong, spa supervisor; Elizabeth Ebanks, spa attendant; and Richard Clarke, lifestyle hotel supervisor and RunWestin concierge.

EBG appointed Lisa Checchio as chief commercial officer. Checchio will lead and manage the strategic development and delivery of marketing and customer experience in all sales channels with responsibility for revenue growth across the business.