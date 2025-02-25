Finance & DevelopmentCoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Lower Performance From January
CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Lower Performance From January

By LODGING Staff

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported lower performance results from the previous month, according to January 2025 data from CoStar.

U.S. Hotel Performance
January 2025
Percentage change from January 2024
Occupancy: 52.5 percent (up 1 percent)
ADR: $151.20 (up 3.4 percent)
RevPAR: $79.42 (up 4.5 percent)

Overall U.S. hotel RevPAR was driven by a variety of factors, including the impacts of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the L.A. wildfires, and the inauguration.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa experienced the highest occupancy level (up 17.6 percent to 79.9 percent), due to the impact of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Markets with the lowest occupancy for the month included St. Louis (42.9 percent) and Minneapolis (43.1 percent).

The Top 25 Markets showed higher occupancy and ADR than all other markets.

LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

