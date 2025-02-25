ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported lower performance results from the previous month, according to January 2025 data from CoStar.

U.S. Hotel Performance January 2025 Percentage change from January 2024 Occupancy: 52.5 percent (up 1 percent) ADR: $151.20 (up 3.4 percent) RevPAR: $79.42 (up 4.5 percent)

Overall U.S. hotel RevPAR was driven by a variety of factors, including the impacts of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the L.A. wildfires, and the inauguration.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa experienced the highest occupancy level (up 17.6 percent to 79.9 percent), due to the impact of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Markets with the lowest occupancy for the month included St. Louis (42.9 percent) and Minneapolis (43.1 percent).

The Top 25 Markets showed higher occupancy and ADR than all other markets.