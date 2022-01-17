Motto New York City Chelsea Opens

NEW YORK and McLEAN, Virginia—Hilton announced the opening of Motto by Hilton New York City Chelsea, Hilton’s first lifestyle hotel in New York City and the brand’s first new-build hotel in the portfolio. The 374-room hotel is in the Chelsea Arts District and offers guests a neighborhood-like experience.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to Motto New York City Chelsea, a major milestone for this quickly growing brand and perfect addition to Hilton’s burgeoning Lifestyle category,” said Matt Schuyler, Hilton’s chief brand officer. “This hotel exemplifies what it means to be a lifestyle property—it is centrally located in one of the city’s most desirable areas, incorporates unique and modern design elements, and encourages guests to connect with the neighborhood culture by providing them with authentic and locally-minded experiences.”

Located a short walk from New York landmarks including the Flatiron Building, Madison Square Park, and the High Line, the 42-story hotel was designed by Stonehill Taylor and is the latest addition to the neighborhood. Motto Chelsea is near multiple transit stations and within walking distance of popular restaurants, boutiques, and art galleries.

“Chelsea is a neighborhood unlike any other and the entire Motto Chelsea team is excited to welcome guests and locals to experience all this property has to offer,” said Bassim Ouachani, general manager. “Combining unmatched hospitality, sleek and smart design, and a prime location, Motto Chelsea is sure to offer an authentic taste of all New York City has to offer.”

Motto Chelsea offers rooms with a modern design that feature views of the city and are equipped with what guests need for a restful night’s sleep, including mattresses with sound-absorbing surroundings.

The hotel offers 19 sets of connecting rooms, which give guests the ability to book up to three connecting rooms together. Motto by Hilton was the start of Confirmed Connecting Rooms by Hilton technology, so guests can use the brand’s room configurations and coordinate travel for larger friend and family groups. Each room is equipped with smart technology. The Hilton Honors app allows guests to stream shows, adjust the climate, set lighting preferences, and use white noise.

Other room details include:

Sleep setups include a king bunk bed, a king flex bed that stows into the wall, a king bed, and double bunk beds with four twin beds in one room.

Design details include built-in storage and power outlets.

Tiled bathrooms with bath amenities and illuminated vanity mirrors.

Art at Motto Chelsea, such as the stained-glass reception desk, pay tribute to the property’s location within the city’s art district. The hotel’s design was also inspired by the number 24 and the hotel’s address on 24th Street:

The 24-hour day is reflected in light to dark on millwork, furnishings, and walls. Spherical objects represent the sun and moon.

Chromium, the 24th element on the periodic table, and 24-karat gold are referenced through the light fixtures, case goods, art, and more.

From the entryway to color pairings in artwork and area rugs, a 24-bit color depth was used to produce color digitally in its truest form.

Motto Chelsea has a full-service restaurant, craft bar, and lounge designed and operated by Fabio Viviani. Occupying the ground floor, Bar Cicchetti offers seasonal menu items, as well as craft beer and cocktails. The menu features some of Chef Fabio’s favorite comfort food classics.

The lobby serves as a gathering space. Nontraditional event and meeting spaces are available for guests as well. The Motto Commons offers a board table, accommodating up to 10 people. In addition, the second floor Commons has a 150-guest capacity and an outdoor terrace.

The fitness center has workouts through Motto by Hilton New York City Chelsea’s partnership with Hydrow. In addition, traditional fitness equipment allows guests to continue with their home exercise routines. This includes treadmills, cross-trainers, stationary bicycles.

Motto Chelsea is located for guests who want to take in the city’s architecture, parks, art galleries, and shopping. Hotel guests will be greeted and assisted by “Motto Hosts,” Team Members who are “in the know” about the city and neighborhood and will help provide access and recommendations about the local scene.