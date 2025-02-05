TPG Hotels & Resorts Details Veranda House Reopening

DALLAS, Texas—TPG Hotels & Resorts announced the Veranda House will reopen on April 1, 2025. Owned by The Procaccianti Companies, the Veranda House is part of the Nantucket Resort Collection and the reopening follows a full-scale restoration necessitated by a 2022 fire that led to the building’s complete demolition.

The comprehensive rebuild was executed in collaboration with the Town of Nantucket and the Historic District Commission to preserve the property’s original historic character. The restoration honors Veranda House’s history by replicating its original size, scale, and signature architectural elements. The property includes updates amenities, ADA-compliant facilities, and life safety and information technology systems.

“This reopening marks a significant milestone not just for Veranda House but for the entire Nantucket community. We are deeply thankful for the community’s unwavering support in bringing this iconic property back to life,” said Paul Hitselberger, executive vice president of operations, TPG Hotels & Resorts. “Our team is committed to delivering exceptional operational performance and guest satisfaction, ensuring Veranda House remains a cherished landmark for years to come.”

Originally established in 1684, the building is known for its iwraparound verandas. The property offers 19 rooms, ranging from Petite Queen accommodations to the Grand Harborview King, with a fireplace and private balcony. All rooms are designed with spa-like en-suite baths, with Carrera marble, custom fixtures, and updated walk-in showers.