Hampton Inn & Suites Opens in Louisville East Oxmoor, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky—Rockbridge and Musselman Hotels announced the opening of the new 111-room Hampton Inn & Suites in Louisville East Oxmoor, Kentucky.

The new hotel is located in East Louisville within a retail, entertainment, and commercial corridor with access to the airport, shopping centers, and downtown Louisville. The hotel is near attractions such as Churchill Downs, Louisville Slugger Museum, and the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

“The new Hampton Inn & Suites Louisville East Oxmoor, KY marks our eighth hotel in the Louisville area,” said Chester Musselman, CEO, Musselman Hotels. “We are deeply connected to this community and proud to be a locally based company. Our long-standing partnership with Rockbridge has been instrumental in our growth, and we’re excited to expand with this new hotel venture.”

“We are excited to deliver this new Hampton Inn & Suites while continuing to invest in a great market like Louisville,” said Ben Pierson, managing director, Rockbridge. “We are also pleased to expand our relationship with a trusted, proven partner like Chester and the Musselman Team.”

The newly developed hotel offers modern guestrooms and suites for business and leisure travelers. Other amenities include breakfast, a 24/7 fitness center, an indoor pool, and pet-friendly accommodations. Musselman Hotels will manage the property.