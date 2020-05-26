1 Focus on Guests

The entire industry is dealing with the loss of a significant period of business without a known end in sight. April is typically when hotel occupancy begins to heat up, but this year, April and May are already forfeited. The summer months look uncertain at best. With this in mind, it can be easy to lose hope, but there are several things independent hoteliers should remember.

Every guest interaction matters. Even calls to cancel reservations are opportunities to build relationships. Travelers will remember who worked with them when canceling their trip. This is also an opportunity to see if groups are willing to shift their reservations to a later date and to inform guests of improvements to the property during low occupancy months.

Independent hoteliers should also remember that the value of positive reviews is amplified during stressful periods like the COVID-19 pandemic. And, depending on a hotel’s market segmentation, independent properties may be able to rely on local business in the short term.

With all of the ongoing challenges during this crisis, it can be hard for hotels to stay guest-centric, but doing so can be both a short-term boon and a path to long-term recovery.