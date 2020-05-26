SAN FRANCISCO — One Medical, a digital health and primary care organization, and Montage International are partnering to provide 24/7 virtual care services to guests. Upon reopening its luxury hotels and resorts, Montage International will offer guests of U.S.-based Montage Hotels & Resorts and Pendry Hotels & Resorts a 30-day membership to One Medical’s digital health services. Additionally, the hospitality company will provide annual One Medical memberships to all U.S.-based associates.

Through the partnership, One Medical and Montage International aim to provide both leisure and business travelers with peace of mind through access to convenient and high-quality health care while away from home. Guests with One Medical memberships will be able to get in touch with a One Medical provider within minutes over on-demand video chat or secure messaging during their stay or upon their return home. The One Medical app allows travelers to work with the company’s virtual medical team to remotely triage symptoms, including COVID-19-related concerns, and to get a recommended care plan for their concerns or condition. The mobile app also helps handle a variety of other health concerns, from prescription renewals to remote assessment of skin conditions such as a rash. In markets where One Medical also has offices, guests can make appointments for primary care needs, including COVID-19 testing.

This partnership will roll out across four Montage Hotels & Resorts properties and two Pendry Hotels & Resorts properties when the hospitality group reopens its hotels in the coming months, as well as the upcoming Pendry West Hollywood and Montage Healdsburg properties, both debuting later this year. In addition, Montage International will implement an enhanced prescriptive and safety protocol program and integrate cleanliness technologies, including the use of electrostatic sprayers, UV wands and devices, and particulate level air filtration systems.

“It is paramount that our guests feel safe while they are staying with us and our associates are comfortable coming back to work in our hotels,” said Alan J. Fuerstman, founder, chairman, and CEO of Montage International. “Partnering with One Medical allows us to continue to provide extraordinary service to our guests and expand our already robust medical benefits to our associates with seamless virtual care to ease their minds and ensure safety and well-being.”

