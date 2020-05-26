Imperial Beach, Calif. — Tharaldson Hospitality Management (THM) recently announced the opening of Hampton Inn & Suites Imperial Beach San Diego.

Located at 771 Palm Ave., the property includes 100 all-suite rooms and amenities such as free Wifi, free hot breakfast, a heated indoor pool, a fitness center, and a business center. The hotel also has a meeting room available for rent and is pet-friendly.

Under its franchise agreement with Hilton Worldwide Holdings, THM owns and operates the Hampton Inn & Suites Imperial Beach San Diego. This hotel is one mile from the San Diego Bay and the Imperial Beach Pier. Also located nearby is the Silver Strand State Beach, the North Island Naval Air Station, and the Las Americas Premium Outlets.

Advertisement

THM operates a portfolio of business class hotels under franchise license agreements with IHG, Marriott, and Hilton.

Keep up with the industry.

Subscribe to LODGING