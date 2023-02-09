Sage Hospitality Group Adds The Pierside Hotel to Its Portfolio

DENVER—Sage Hospitality Group announced the recent addition of The Pierside Hotel (The Pierside) in Santa Monica, California, to the company’s portfolio of more than 110 hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues in 14 states. The Pierside joins the Sage Independent Hotel Collection, bringing the number of fully independent, lifestyle hotels that Sage operates to 18.

“The Pierside Hotel is the eleventh property added to our independent portfolio in less than two years, which certainly reaffirms our deep commitment to becoming America’s favorite lifestyle hospitality company by continuing to build our presence in the independent segment,” said Daniel del Olmo, president of hotels and restaurants for Sage Hospitality Group. “I am also proud to continue expanding our working relationship with RLJ Lodging Trust. The Pierside represents the fifth hotel we currently manage for the company, and we are honored to be entrusted with helping them reimagine and bring the property to life.”

Following a multi-million-dollar reimagination, The Pierside officially opened its doors to guests in late January. With 132 guestrooms and suites, The Pierside has The Boardshop, a full-service gear rental; beach butler services; and artist Shepard Fairey’s largest mural in the Los Angeles area. The Surfing Fox, the property’s restaurant that will be operated by Sage Restaurant Concepts, anchors Pierside as a day-to-night dining location. The restaurant will serve California-sourced spirits, beers, and wines.