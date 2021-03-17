Three Things Hoteliers Should Know About Creating Healthy Hotels

2 New technologies will stick post-pandemic.

Both Leclerc and Gardner agree that consumers will have higher expectations regarding safety precautions and will take safety into consideration before booking a hotel stay once the pandemic has ended. The same goes for staff, who will seek out employment at properties that take health risks seriously. Because of heightened expectations around safety, Leclerc says that there is “essentially no downside to installing technology that enhances well-being and comfort for guests and employees.”

For example, many HVAC systems have been upgraded to reduce the spread of pathogens in hotels. Gardner notes that he believes air filtration systems will also see significant upgrades in the months and years to come. “People will not forget this pandemic. It’s going to affect consumer behavior for years, and advanced technology that reduces risk will continue to be in high demand.”