Mississippi-Based MMI Expands in Texas and Tennessee

JACKSON, Miss. – MMI Hotel Group announced that it has been selected to manage two separate projects in Tennessee and Texas. This spring, MMI will open The Memphian, a boutique Marriott Tribute Portfolio hotel in Memphis’ Overton Square, as well as a La Quinta Inn & Suites near Dell Diamond baseball park in Round Rock, Texas.

The introduction of these new hotels will be a return for MMI to both markets. MMI co-developed and managed a Hyatt Place in Germantown, Tenn., near FedEx’s corporate headquarters before selling the hotel in 2008.

Round Rock, a suburb of Austin, Texas, has grown in recent years. This month, Kalahari Resorts plans to open the nation’s largest indoor water park across the street from the La Quinta and from Round Rock’s minor league baseball stadium and an expansive park which the City is positioning as the nation’s hub of youth sports.

Advertisement

“Our team has opened countless hotels across our combined years in the industry,” said Dominic Buompastore, MMI’s vice president of operations. “I am grateful for the trust our development partners have instilled in our team and I am confident that our business approach as defined in MMI’s ‘Winning Ways’ will create premium returns.”

Subscribe to get Lodging Daily News delivered to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE