Loews Hotels & Co Achieves WELL Health-Safety Rating

Loews Hotels & Co announces that it is one of the first hospitality brands to receive the WELL Health-Safety Rating for facility operations and management through the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the global authority on healthy buildings.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified assessment for new and existing buildings reviewing operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement, and emergency plans to address a post-COVID-19 climate. Loews Hotels & Co’s milestone achievement across its portfolio, with the exception of hotels in Orlando that are part of the Universal Orlando Resort, further demonstrates the brand’s commitment to creating environments that promote the wellbeing of guests, team members, and neighbors while meeting evidence-based criteria for health and safety.

“Achieving this rating is a testament to Loews Hotels & Co’s commitment to investing in programs, our buildings, and our people, keeping both guests and team members safe, comfortable, and healthy, while always keeping the company culture top of mind, honing in on providing a guest experience centered on intuitive service and familial hospitality,” said Jenny Lucas, senior vice president, operations, Loews Hotels & Co. “This recognition builds upon the exemplary operations already in place across the brand, while offering the opportunity to refine processes that equip our properties not just during COVID-19 but also for the future.”

In order to obtain the WELL Health-Safety Rating, each of the brand’s hotel buildings met criteria focused on cleaning and sanitization procedures, emergency preparedness programs, health services, air and water quality management, stakeholder communications promoting health and wellness, and innovation inclusive of enhanced ventilation and particle filtration. Loews Hotels properties will prominently showcase a visible seal to affirm the building’s health and safety efforts are WELL Health-Safety Rated and validated by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), most recognized for third-party credentialing and verification for the LEED green building program.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating revitalizes Loews’ core message of “Welcoming You Like Family” rolled out last year, which captures the brand’s ability to create an experience that allows travelers to feel safe, protected, and cared for, just as they would at home or when visiting family, as illustrated through authentic, unscripted service and enhanced safety and wellbeing brand protocols.

“Loews Hotels’ leading efforts to earn the WELL Health-Safety Rating highlight the critical role that buildings, and those that own and operate them, can play in supporting people’s health, safety and wellbeing,” said Rachel Hodgdon, president and CEO, IWBI. “At IWBI, we are proud to celebrate this achievement with Loews as they lead the way toward a healthy, resilient recovery and help positively transform the hospitality industry.”

The WELL Health-Safety Rating is a centralized governing body to validate efforts made by owners and operators that leverages insights from the IWBI Task Force on COVID-19 in addition to guidance on the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections developed by the World Health Organization (WHO), U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), global disease control and prevention centers, and emergency management agencies, as well as recognized standard-making associations such as ASTM International and ASHRAE that lead academic and research institutions and core principles already established by IWBI’s WELL Building Standard, the premier framework for advancing health in buildings and spaces of all kinds.