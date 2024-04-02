Walking the Walk

Scott Reents, general manager at the Tuxon Hotel Tucson—a former Motel 6 that is now a full-service boutique hotel—said that despite the overhaul of the property, he faces challenges related to guest and staff safety due to its location in an historical, but older neighborhood off the interstate with exterior corridor rooms.

Although Reents said the hotel is “looking into” some of the safety tech being required at some hotels, he contended that a “caring culture,” including a GM who literally walks the walk (he can be seen on-property greeting staff and cleaning rooms alongside the housekeepers) has been pivotal not only in this property’s ability to keep staff safe, but also to keep them on.

“I’ve worked at large resorts and hotels as well as smaller properties like the Tuxon, and one thing I’ve learned—especially during the pandemic—is how important it is to be a working GM, not sitting in my office pushing paper. It’s a real joy for me to be out among the hotel staff throughout the day, getting to know them, working with them, and helping them out,” he said, adding, “I love showing them how to make the beds.”