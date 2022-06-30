Nomadix Inc. Releases New Product Line: Nomadix Alerts

LOS ANGELES—Nomadix Inc. announced its new product line, Nomadix Alerts. This solution includes a smart badge, a cloud-based incident and analytics dashboard, and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacons. Nomadix Alerts helps safeguard isolated hotel staff from threats and harassment and offers built-in fall detection. The device also monitors, alerts and reports on the quality and security of the hotel’s WiFi network.

The technology, an extension to the Nomadix suite of hotel internet and guest-facing technologies, is the result of a strategic acquisition. The founder of the acquired company, Benoit Le Gall, now serves as Nomadix’s vice president of business development. Benoit brings product expertise and executive leadership experience in the hospitality industry.

“As the hospitality industry moves closer to recovery, hoteliers must do everything possible to attract and retain employees; that starts with ensuring their safety,” said Tammy Estes, chief product officer, Nomadix. “Nomadix Alerts is the perfect addition to our product portfolio, as we extend our ability to power connected experiences beyond guests to staff. In addition to improving a hotel’s safety standards, Nomadix Alerts leverages network technology to monitor Wi-Fi connectivity to enable properties to maintain consistent connectivity. And the solution brings an added level of employee safety with automatic fall detection—something few, if any, hotel panic button providers offer today.”

The Jiva Hill resort in France, which has 50 rooms, has been testing the badge’s alert feature. Fabrice Mercier, general manager, said, “Our team feels protected from threats and falls when they’re wearing the device. There is no infrastructure, and the system was installed within minutes, connecting them even in isolated areas including our spa, suites, and stairwells. If an incident were to happen, housekeeping would instantly receive an SMS alert. Now that we’re using the device, we think it’s important to continue to protect our staff.”

With hotels now struggling to fully staff, it’s important that management demonstrates a protected working environment. Hoteliers committed to the AHLA 5-Star Promise and other global safeguard initiatives are expected to fulfill their commitments by deploying employee notification devices signaling that employee safety is at risk by the end of 2022. Nomadix Alerts meets this requirement with WiFi analytics to monitor and report on the health of the hotel WiFi network.

Features include: