Nomadix Inc. Releases New Product Line: Nomadix Alerts

LOS ANGELES—Nomadix Inc. announced its new product line, Nomadix Alerts. This solution includes a smart badge, a cloud-based incident and analytics dashboard, and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacons. Nomadix Alerts helps safeguard isolated hotel staff from threats and harassment and offers built-in fall detection. The device also monitors, alerts and reports on the quality and security of the hotel’s WiFi network.
The technology, an extension to the Nomadix suite of hotel internet and guest-facing technologies, is the result of a strategic acquisition. The founder of the acquired company, Benoit Le Gall, now serves as Nomadix’s vice president of business development. Benoit brings product expertise and executive leadership experience in the hospitality industry.
“As the hospitality industry moves closer to recovery, hoteliers must do everything possible to attract and retain employees; that starts with ensuring their safety,” said Tammy Estes, chief product officer, Nomadix. “Nomadix Alerts is the perfect addition to our product portfolio, as we extend our ability to power connected experiences beyond guests to staff. In addition to improving a hotel’s safety standards, Nomadix Alerts leverages network technology to monitor Wi-Fi connectivity to enable properties to maintain consistent connectivity. And the solution brings an added level of employee safety with automatic fall detection—something few, if any, hotel panic button providers offer today.”
The Jiva Hill resort in France, which has 50 rooms, has been testing the badge’s alert feature. Fabrice Mercier, general manager, said, “Our team feels protected from threats and falls when they’re wearing the device. There is no infrastructure, and the system was installed within minutes, connecting them even in isolated areas including our spa, suites, and stairwells. If an incident were to happen, housekeeping would instantly receive an SMS alert. Now that we’re using the device, we think it’s important to continue to protect our staff.”
With hotels now struggling to fully staff, it’s important that management demonstrates a protected working environment. Hoteliers committed to the AHLA 5-Star Promise and other global safeguard initiatives are expected to fulfill their commitments by deploying employee notification devices signaling that employee safety is at risk by the end of 2022. Nomadix Alerts meets this requirement with WiFi analytics to monitor and report on the health of the hotel WiFi network.
Features include:
- Panic Button: Isolated colleagues in guestrooms, in the spa, at the reception at night, or in other areas can request help at the press of a button. The badge sends an instant alert and has an embedded geolocator.
- Fall Detection: An alert is triggered without pressing the button if staff are pushed or fall.
- WiFi Analysis Tool: To help hoteliers increase their WiFi QoS, reduce guest complaints, and secure property networks, the badge monitors the health and security of the hotel’s WiFi. The cloud-based dashboard provides details of unexpected interferences, coverage issues, and cyber attacks, with audit logs, performance measurements, consolidated reporting, and real-time alerts.
- Total Cost of Ownership: Nomadix’s solution puts the intelligence in the button. Hotels can leverage existing technology investments in access points and IoT as location beacons. Further low-cost beacons can be added, leading to a reduced total cost of ownership.
- Complementary Technology: It is complementary to the full Nomadix Networks portfolio of WLAN access points, WLAN controllers, and LAN switches, and works with any WiFi setup onsite.
- Compliant and Easy to Use: The solution is easy to install and maintain and helps hotels deliver on their commitment to protect their employees. Training is straightforward, providing a strong ROI and peace of mind for staff and hoteliers.