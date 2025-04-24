Washington DispatchAHLAAHLA and HTNG Launch New Safety Resources To Address Lithium Battery Fire...
AHLA and HTNG Launch New Safety Resources To Address Lithium Battery Fire Risks

By LODGING Staff
WASHINGTONWith the growing use of lithium-based batteries in devices like e-bikes, laptops, and mobile phones, the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Hospitality Technology Next Generation (HTNG) launched a new suite of safety resources to help hoteliers prevent, prepare for, and respond to battery-related fire incidents, many of which are caused unknowingly by guests. The toolkit also includes guidance for travelers to help increase their awareness of potential risks.

Lithium battery incidents—particularly from micro mobility devices—have become a rising concern for hotels nationwide. According to National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) data, more than 50 percent of lithium-related hotel fire incidents between 2020 and 2024 involved e-scooters and e-bikes.

“The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority and that’s why we are continuously updating protocols and guidance to address new and emerging risks. Lithium battery fire incidents are on the rise and can pose significant risks without the proper education and procedures,” said AHLA President & CEO Rosanna Maietta. “Our new tools will help hoteliers take practical steps to protect guests and employees, while staying ahead of this growing issue.”

The newly released materials include:

•    A best practices guide for charging and disposal of lithium-based batteries
•    An executive summary overview of best practices
•    An industry-facing briefing video highlighting the safety risks and how hotels can respond
•    A key card insert template for properties to provide guest-facing education
•    An emergency response checklist for hotel staff
•    A printable Safe Stay one-pager designed to be easily posted or distributed

These resources were developed through the collaboration of HTNG workgroup members, comprising more than 25 hoteliers, vendors, and subject matter experts who bring industry expertise to create practical, hotel-focused guidance on managing lithium battery safety.

AHLA encourages its members to adopt safe handling protocols—including temperature regulation, on-site monitoring, and proper storage—and to train staff on emergency response procedures.

