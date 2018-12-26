Three Outdoor Décor Predictions for 2019

2 Environmentally-friendly approach.

Haddad: “Many in the industry are making sustainability a prerequisite for their projects, not only to be eco-friendly, but also LEED compliant. Strong consideration is made for the environmental impacts that are created by the way materials are sourced and how they are processed in manufacturing.”

Lasky: “Newer, recirculating fountains and waterfalls will be placed in terraces, public spaces, and on patios adjacent to rooms, and they will recycle water carefully. They don’t require much space, are simple to install, delight the senses, and help mask urban traffic, street sounds, or the hum of an air-conditioning unit.