This Week’s Comings & Goings

Horwath HTL announced two new managing directors: Dorothy Dowling and Melissa Maher. Dowling will support global hospitality industry clients with market strategies to help grow scale, revenue, and profitability, and Maher will work with hoteliers on actionable items to optimize their business offerings.

CBRE announced Kelli Carhart has been appointed to the position of executive managing director of Multifamily Capital Markets for the United States. Carhart will oversee the expansion of CBRE’s multifamily business nationally across five regions.

Molly O’Keefe was promoted to principal of The Gettys Group Companies to drive strategic business initiatives. O’Keefe will lead The Gettys Group Companies’ business development team as the firm focuses on expansion.

Mission Inn Resort & Club, an MMI Hotel Group property, announced the hiring of Cindy Staley as general manager. Staley is responsible for overseeing the hotel’s daily operations and guest satisfaction while fostering a productive work environment.

Marina Del Rey Hotel appointed Dan Zwim as general manager. Zwim most recently oversaw the opening of Le Meridien Pasadena Arcadia in 2021 and oversaw the property throughout the end of 2022.

Highgate announced Matthew Grauso as general manager of the Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa at Sky Ala Moana. Grauso will be responsible for overseeing the management of the property, which is scheduled to open in late 2023.

Pendry Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of David Hoffman as general manager of Pendry Newport Beach, scheduled to open in summer 2023. Hoffman was most recently opening general manager of Pendry West Hollywood.

The Ritz-Carlton, Bal Harbour, announced the appointment of Eugenia Dwyer as general manager. In her new role, Dwyer is growing the property’s guest experience through new programming.

Danfords Hotel & Marina named Derrick Erwee as general manager. Erwee will use his skills in the hospitality and food and beverage industries in his everyday work. He was previously assistant general manager at Sound View Greenport.

Hilton named Matthew Slippoy general manager of Tempo by Hilton Times Square, scheduled to open in the second half of 2023. Most recently, Slippoy was previously in a general manager position for Thompson Central Park New York.

The Watergate Hotel appointed Cristiano Buono to the position of managing director. Buono has held various leadership positions in both hotels and resorts, including at residential locations and within hotel management.

Carmel Mission Inn named Fabian Di Paolo executive chef, and he will oversee all food and beverage programming for the hotel including its restaurant Shearwater Tavern. He was most recently executive chef for Esme Miami Beach.

Renaissance Atlanta Midtown Hotel appointed Mark Dickerson as the property’s new director of sales and marketing. With over 20 years of experience in hospitality, he will oversee sales, revenue, and marketing initiatives for the hotel and its food and beverage concepts.

The Kimpton Brice appointed JohnAngelo Cole as executive chef of its dining team. In this role, Cole will manage culinary operations for the hotel and its on-site restaurant, Pacci Italian Kitchen + Bar.

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley, promoted Jennifer Razee to the position of director of club and spa at the resort. The property also hired Michelle Guida to serve as club manager of the Athletic Club at The Westin.

Foley Entertainment Group announced the promotion of Mia Giobbi Thomas to vice president of sales and marketing for the company’s hospitality division, overseeing the revenue generation and marketing programs for the company’s hotels and restaurants.

Royal Sonesta Capitol Hill announced new hires: Meade Atkerson as area general manager; Catherine Carter as director of sales and marketing; Diana Sanchez as director of human resources; and Rick Wilkerson as area director of engineering.

Pendry Park City appointed multiple leaders to its executive team, including: Raghu Addagada as hotel manager; Ashley Chaney as director of food and beverage, and Fernando Reyes as executive chef.

Fairmont Dallas welcomed two staff members to new positions. Benjamin De La Rosa has been appointed director of revenue management and Christina Mertz has been promoted to director of catering and conference services.

Kona Village, a Rosewood Resort, introduced several managers of its executive committee: Valerie Ozaki as director of talent and culture, Nattha Chutinthranond as director of finance business partner, and Daniel Kimura as director of engineering.

Visit Greater Palm Springs welcomed Todd Burke as vice president of communications. In this new role in the organization, Burke will support public relations and communications efforts that continue to positively position the destination.

AO expanded its leadership team with the promotion of three partners: Diego Alessi, Ionna Magiati, and Trevor Morales. These partners are advancing internally from their previous roles as principals.