This Week’s Comings & Goings

IHG Hotels & Resorts appointed Peter Palli as senior vice president, property, owner, and stay experience products and platforms. In this role, Palli will lead the team responsible for developing technology solutions that enhance the on-property experience.

McKibbon Hospitality has announced the promotion of two corporate leaders: Lynn Prater has been promoted to executive vice president of revenue generation, and Michael Thomas has been promoted to vice president of business intelligence and technology. In addition, McKibbon promoted Kari Elofson, Karl Oates, and Sebastian Peralta to senior vice presidents of operations.

Vail Resorts, Inc. announced the appointment of Angela Korch as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Korch joins Vail Resorts from CorePower Yoga, where she served as chief financial officer since May 2020.

Stewart W. Heath IV has been named vice president of real estate at OTO Development. In his new role, he is tasked with overseeing real estate professionals who specialize in market and site identification, feasibility, contract negotiation, and more.

Advertisement

Host Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Mari Sifo as executive vice president and chief human resources officer. Sifo joins the company with more than 20 years of strategic human resources and business leadership experience. She succeeds Joanne Hamilton.

Rosewood Hotel Group announced the appointment of Frederic Vidal as vice president of operations, Americas. Vidal will be responsible for leading the group’s commercial and business strategies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and South America.

Main Street Hospitality announced the appointment of Jennifer Usaty to its leadership team. As the new vice president of finance, Usaty is responsible for all financial operations and related matters for Main Street Hospitality.

PM Hotel Group appointed Ryan Butler as corporate director | sustainability and energy. Butler will enhance the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability and implement initiatives that strategically align with the company’s values.

Marcus Hotels & Resorts announced the promotion of Danica Potier to executive director of sales for the company’s Milwaukee market. She will manage the sales teams and build relationships with key corporate accounts for hotels in this region.

Hilton appointed Thom Caska as general manager of the recently reopened Hilton New York Times Square. Caska joined Hilton in 2014 and was most recently general manager of Millennium Hotel New York One UN Plaza.

The Inn on Fifth & Club Level Suites, a Noble House Hotels & Resorts property in Naples, Florida, announced the appointment of Maria Hamilton as general manager. In her new role, Hamilton will be responsible for day-to-day operations including employee and guest satisfaction.

Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa appointed Jerry Gibson as general manager. Gibson began his career with Marriott Hotels over 40 years prior. He founded and is CEO of the Hawaii Hotel Alliance.

Sage Hospitality Group announced that Colin Bennett is serving as the area director of sales and marketing, overseeing The Maven hotel at Dairy Block and The Rally Hotel at McGregor Square. Bennet spent the last five years as the director of sales and marketing at The Art, a Hotel.

InterContinental Washington, D.C. – The Wharf appointed Tiffany Rioux as director of sales and marketing for the hotel. Bringing over 20 years of hospitality experience, Rioux will oversee sales, marketing, and public relations.

The St. Regis Bal Harbour welcomed Adrian Colameco as its new executive chef. Colameco brings a decade of experience to the role and has previously worked in areas including Las Vegas, Nevada, and Key West, Florida.

The Westin Riverwalk, San Antonio, announced the appointment of Ron Mays as executive chef. In this role, Mays will use his knowledge to oversee all culinary direction and operations for the hotel’s restaurants, in-room dining, and banquet and catering program.

The AT&T Hotel and Conference Center has named Daniel Benavidez to the position of executive pastry chef. Benavidez will work with the property’s executive chef on all party offerings throughout the property.

Prominence Hospitality Group has announced new leadership to its hotel teams. Jack Jones is area director of sales for the Pennsylvania region, Alain Lorminier is general manager of Avid Hotels Zeeland, and Jason Wilcox was promoted to general manager of the Homewood Suites by Hilton Philadelphia-Valley Forge.

Rob Ciancimino and Melissa Volpert have been appointed to managing director of sales and marketing, respectively, at The Georgian, Santa Monica. Ciancimino was most recently a managing partner at Verse Restaurant and Intro Art Gallery & Chef’s Table, and Volpert was director of sales and marketing at the Standard, Hollywood.

UrVenue named Mark Pierce vice president of finance. With more than 25 years of progressive finance and accounting experience in both the public and private sectors, Pierce is tasked with increasing profit margins and managing cash flow.

RDC has promoted Jackson Thilenius to the position of senior principal, hospitality and interiors. Thilenius runs an international practice that provides integrated services for interior design, branding, and procurement.