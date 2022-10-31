McKibbon Hospitality Announces the Retirement of Three Executives

TAMPA, Florida—McKibbon Hospitality announced the retirement of its three top executives, John McKibbon, Vann Herring, and David Hughs, with a combined 94 years of service.

The past three decades have brought many challenges and opportunities, growing the family company into a national real estate and hotel management company. McKibbon opened one of the first franchised Courtyard by Marriott hotels in 1993 and has continued to grow its hotel and restaurant portfolio including the first franchised Kimpton hotel, Kimpton Hotel Arras in Asheville, North Carolina.

“Following 30 years of milestones, achievements, and partnership, we couldn’t be prouder to hand over the reins to our trusted next generation of McKibbon leaders,” said John McKibbon.

Randy Hassen succeeds Vann Herring and has been appointed as the new chief executive officer, guiding the management company’s planning and strategic direction. Bruce Baerwalde has been promoted to president, responsible for driving performance in McKibbon’s portfolio of hotels and restaurants.

“Randy and Bruce are exceptional leaders who have dedicated their 25-plus-year careers to McKibbon and serving others,” said Vann Herring, former CEO. “They have successfully and strategically guided the management company’s continued growth and evolution, navigating every challenge we’ve faced with determination and true leadership.”

Chief Financial Officer Joe Taggart succeeds David Hughs and is now serving as the president of McKibbon Hotel Group while continuing to oversee the financial wellbeing of all McKibbon entities, including McKibbon Hospitality, McKibbon Places, McKibbon Family Investment Fund, and McKibbon Equities.

Carrying on the family legacy, J.B. McKibbon IV has been named president of McKibbon Equities, a newly developed arm of the company responsible for new development and asset management of McKibbon-owned properties, as well as the McKibbon Family Investment Fund.

McKibbon Hospitality continues to experience growth with third-party-management contracts and development projects on the horizon. Over the past two years, the company has assumed management of 25 new hotels and four new restaurants, bringing its current portfolio to 97 hotel properties and eight food and beverage outlets throughout the United States.