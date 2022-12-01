BOSTON and THE WOODLANDS, Texas—From the demand for outdoor meeting spaces to less prescriptive social gatherings, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, the independent division of Pyramid Global Hospitality, has tapped over 60 of its properties to gauge their outlooks for meetings in 2023 and find the trends driving group travel.

Per Eric Gavin, chief commercial officer of the luxury & lifestyle division of Pyramid Global Hospitality, “There has been a huge surge in group demand for short-term, last-minute bookings this year. Pace for 2023 is equally strong and ahead of any of our historical records.”

Addressing hybrid and remote workforces, he added, “Evolved work patterns are creating more necessity for regional gatherings, which is also driving the short-term nature of bookings, and this is a trend we anticipate is here to stay. We’re leveraging local relationships to show planners the special experiences in their own backyard.”

Gavin noted, “The two-year gap in traditional meetings has also led to a rush to make up for lost time, and we expect it will take through 2023 to get back to normal meeting cycles.”

As hoteliers and planners look ahead, here are five top meeting trends driving group experiences, per Benchmark Resorts & Hotels: