Cambria Hotel Minneapolis Downtown Opens

ROCKVILLE, Maryland—Cambria Hotels continued its expansion across the Twin Cities with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Minneapolis Downtown. The six-story, 121-room hotel joins the nearby Cambria Hotel Minneapolis Maple Grove and Cambria Hotel Bloomington Mall of America Minneapolis Airport to further the brand to urban destinations.

The Cambria Hotel Minneapolis Downtown is located within the Gateway District and is nearby restaurants, breweries, and riverfront attractions. The hotel is also within close proximity to Target Center, U.S. Bank Stadium, the Minneapolis Convention Center, Gutherie Theater, and the University of Minnesota campus. Area employers, including Ameriprise Financial, Ecolab, General Mills, and Target, are also positioned near the property.

“The Minneapolis-St. Paul area has it all: a flourishing corporate community, a diverse workforce, and a world-class arts and cultural scene. It’s easy to see why so many Fortune 500 companies are proud to call the Twin Cities home, and why it’s an ideal location to expand Cambria’s upscale offerings to even more travelers in the region,” said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “Whether they’re in town for a weekend getaway or a week-long business trip, we know the Cambria Hotel Minneapolis Downtown, like the rest of our Minneapolis portfolio, will surprise and delight visitors with tailored amenities and curated design in an unbeatable location to help make the most of their time in the City of Lakes.”

The Cambria Hotel Minneapolis Downtown has amenities including:

Multi-purpose indoor spaces for work or relaxation.

Locally inspired décor, reflecting the personality of the Minneapolis community.

Spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

Onsite dining with local craft beer, wine, and cocktails, as well as to-go options.

Multi-function meeting and event spaces.

A fitness center.

The property was developed by Hawkeye Hotels and JR Hospitality. There are currently more than 60 Cambria hotels open across the United States in cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, Portland, and Phoenix, with nearly 70 hotels in the pipeline as of September 30, 2022.